Denver to issue first chunk of Vibrant Denver Bond dollars

Get your shovels ready, Denver.

The city is moving forward with the first issuance of Vibrant Denver Bond dollars for 58 named and shovel-ready projects approved by voters in November.

Members of the Finance and Business Committee advanced two proposed resolutions on Tuesday that would release more than a third of the bond money approved for Mayor Mike Johnston’s plan to build parks and beef up city infrastructure.

The first resolution would approve the release of $410 million to cover anticipated design costs for projects, land acquisition and right-of-way needs, and some construction, officials said.

The $410 million issuance will ensure projects stay on track for completion within the six-year accelerated bond time frame, according to city finance experts.

The second is a $45 million request to pay for a seven-year contract with Triunity Engineering, a professional services company that would provide financial management, project delivery and resourcing services ensuring bond projects move forward as anticipated.

A seven-year contract for the city’s six-year general obligation bond is necessary to allow for a year close out after the bond is complete, Denver Director of Finance Patrick Riley said.

Triunity is a Denver-based company that has provided management services on several key Denver projects including redevelopment of the National Western Center, and project management for RTD, 16th Street, the Colfax Bus Rapid Transit and Denver Union Station.

“This (contract) is paid through the bond program,” Riley said. “It has no general fund ties at all, and we would execute from this if approved, a general update on the bond as a whole.”

The bond funding, official said, would most likely be issued in three releases, and across the bond’s five project areas.

SOURCE: City of Denver Department of Finance

In November, Denver launched the first of 90 projects funded by the $1 billion voter-approved bond measure when Denver Health broke ground for its new 82,500-square-foot Sam Sandos Westside Family Health Center, marking a significant investment in healthcare for the West Denver community.



The borrowing package will create 7,000 local jobs, generate an estimated $1.8 billion in economic activity, and deliver long-lasting improvements that make Denver’s neighborhoods safer, “more connected and more vibrant for everyone,” according to a statement from Johnston’s office.

2A: TRANSPORTATION AND MOBILITY

SOURCE: City of Denver Department of Finance

2B: PARKS AND RECREATION

SOURCE: City of Denver Department of Finance

2C: HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

SOURCE: City of Denver Department of Finance

2D: DENVER FACILITIES

SOURCE: City of Denver Department of Finance

2E: HOUSING AND SHELTERING

The two resolutions now move on to the full Denver City Council and are expected to appear on the council agenda for Feb. 2.

If approved, bond pricing – or the offer of sale of bonds – would happen around Feb. 18, subject to market change, with expected pre-closing and closing during the first week of March.