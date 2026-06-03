Trump says Iran agrees to ‘no nuclear,’ and other takeaways from new interview

President Donald Trump claimed Tehran pledged never to obtain a nuclear weapon, among other eye-catching claims, in a Wednesday interview at a crucial junction of the war with Iran.

In an interview with the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, the president gave updates on negotiations with Iran, its impact on his domestic agenda, and his perspective on political developments in the United States as the midterm races heat up.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Trump’s latest interview.

Trump claims Iran ‘already agreed’ it won’t have a nuclear weapon

Touching on the topic that’s become the central point of contention in negotiations with Tehran, Iran’s nuclear program, Trump suggested a major victory when he said its leadership had already agreed never to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“I did have to say we have to do something about Iran, because regardless of how well we’re doing [economically], we can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “They’ve already agreed they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.”

When the interviewer pressed him on the point, Trump maintained Iran agreed to it as part of negotiations.

“I mean, now they can change their mind, but that was one of the things they’ve had to agree, they’ve agreed to that. That was the big thing,” he said.

Tehran has technically long maintained it wouldn’t obtain a nuclear weapon, with former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issuing a fatwa against nuclear weapons in the 1990s. But Tehran’s stance has remained somewhat ambiguous over the years. Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani suggested in March, before his assassination in an Israeli airstrike, that Iran would have “no choice” but to obtain nuclear weapons if the U.S. attacked the Islamic regime.

Trump confirms he cursed out Netanyahu

A report from Axios emerged earlier this week claiming that Trump berated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call about Israel’s war in Lebanon. When asked about the report, including the direct quotes, the president surprised many by confirming it.

“I was a little bit perturbed at him, constantly fighting with Lebanon,” Trump told the interviewer. “At some point I said, ‘Bibi, we’ve got to stop this.'”

Despite the expletive-laden quotes he confirmed, Trump maintained he wasn’t angry at him.

“We’ve worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him,” he said, hailing their “very good relationship.”

In the call, Trump berated Netanyahu over the war in Lebanon and castigated him for apparent ingratitude.

“You’re f***ing crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this,” Trump reportedly told Netanyahu, adding at one point, “What the f*** are you doing?”

Trump downplays impact of high prices, says economy is ‘in good shape’

Trump was eager to downplay the negative effects the war in Iran has had on the economy, saying the economy was “unbelievable” and that it kept beating new records. He blamed the higher prices on his predecessor.

“I inherited very high prices when I came in. I inherited the highest inflation in the history of our country,” he said. “Biden had like 9%-10% inflation, and I inherited that, and we have it way down. And then I said … we have to do something about Iran, because regardless of how well we’re doing, we can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

Overall, he described the economy as “in good shape.”

When asked if the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main culprit for higher prices, would still be in place by Labor Day, Trump responded, “I think it could be, but I think it’s unlikely. … I think this will resolve itself fairly quickly.”

Trump says ayatollah is in charge, if mutilated, and floats possible future meeting

Trump reversed course on his previous ambiguity about who was in charge in Iran, saying Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was calling the shots.

“He’s involved. Absolutely,” the president responded when asked if Khamenei was in charge. “Yeah, I think they have a lot of respect for him.”

Trump was unsure about the new leader’s condition, which has remained a mystery.

“I don’t know, I haven’t had the privilege of meeting him,” he said when asked about his condition. “If you believe the stories he is, you know, missing a lot of different parts.”

In a surprising move, Trump went so far as to say he’d even like to meet Khamenei one day, a major reversal from his regime change rhetoric in the first days of the war with Iran.

“Yeah, I’d like to meet him. I’d like to meet everybody,” the president said. “We probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out.”

Trump mum on differences with Thune

Recent reports have suggested that Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune‘s (R-SD) relationship has grown frosty over differences such as Trump’s Department of Justice “anti-weaponization fund,” the appointment of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence, and Trump’s endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). When asked, Trump downplayed the differences and declined to give details about their relationship.

After lamenting Thune’s failure to override the Senate parliamentarian, Trump was asked whether he had asked the Senate leader to do so.

“I do, I do, I say, ‘Why don’t you do it?'” Trump said.

When asked for Thune’s response, however, Trump said he wouldn’t say.

“I have a very good relationship with Thune, I’m going to try as long as I can to keep it that way,” he said.

Trump confident Blanche will be attorney general permanently

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche took over the position after the resignation of Pam Bondi, and Trump said he was impressed by his performance. When asked if he had anyone else in mind, such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), the president replied that he did not, saying he thought Blanche was doing a good job.

Trump also said he was more satisfied with the Department of Justice’s performance now than at the beginning of his term.

Trump bashes Scott Pelley

Longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley was fired from CBS News on Tuesday, after voicing his dissatisfaction with the company’s new head, Bari Weiss, at a staff meeting. Trump weighed in on the drama in response to the interviewer bringing up an interview Pelley previously did with former President Joe Biden.

“Scott Pelley’s got his own problems, he’s terrible,” the president said. “Look, Scott Pelley’s a stiff, and he’s afraid, and he’s part of this gang of crooked, stupid people that don’t care about our country.”

“I watched that interview. That interview was a joke,” he added.