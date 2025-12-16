Man accused of assaulting, attempting to kidnap Colorado Springs woman sentenced to probation

The man arrested after reportedly threatening to stab and kidnap a woman at a spa in Colorado Springs earlier this year avoided any jail time during his sentencing on Monday.

Thomas McCarley, 54, was arrested on Jan. 28 after Colorado Springs police responded to a call of a disturbance involving a man with a knife at Ichiban Spa located at 29 Iowa Avenue.

The victim reportedly told police McCarley came in for a massage at 7:30 p.m., then left before returning about 10 minutes later and demanding that she give him money. He then dragged her outside of the building into a parking lot toward his car, according to his arrest affidavit.

The victim managed to escape and ran back into the building before locking the doors and calling the police, the affidavit said.

When officers arrived, McCarley had left the area, law enforcement said. Police deployed K-9 unit Creed to help locate McCarley, who was hiding nearby next to a dumpster.

Court records show McCarley entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution that dismissed a majority of his charges and only found him guilty of harassment. He was sentenced to a year of probation and 80 hours of community service by Judge Jessica Curtis.