NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Man accused of assaulting, attempting to kidnap Colorado Springs woman sentenced to probation

By 12/16/2025 | updated 54 minutes ago
Police lights

The man arrested after reportedly threatening to stab and kidnap a woman at a spa in Colorado Springs earlier this year avoided any jail time during his sentencing on Monday.

Thomas McCarley, 54, was arrested on Jan. 28 after Colorado Springs police responded to a call of a disturbance involving a man with a knife at Ichiban Spa located at 29 Iowa Avenue.

The victim reportedly told police McCarley came in for a massage at 7:30 p.m., then left before returning about 10 minutes later and demanding that she give him money. He then dragged her outside of the building into a parking lot toward his car, according to his arrest affidavit.

The victim managed to escape and ran back into the building before locking the doors and calling the police, the affidavit said.

When officers arrived, McCarley had left the area, law enforcement said. Police deployed K-9 unit Creed to help locate McCarley, who was hiding nearby next to a dumpster.

Court records show McCarley entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution that dismissed a majority of his charges and only found him guilty of harassment. He was sentenced to a year of probation and 80 hours of community service by Judge Jessica Curtis.

Avatar photo
Mackenzie Bodell

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Grand jury to investigate deadly July shooting involving El Paso County Sheriff's deputies

The Grand Jury for the 4th Judicial District will review a deadly shooting to determine if criminal charges should be filed against the El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies involved, according to a Monday news release. The incident, which occurred July 18 in the Security-Widefield area, resulted in the death of Brian Prine, 59, according to […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests