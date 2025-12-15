Grand jury to investigate deadly July shooting involving El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies

The Grand Jury for the 4th Judicial District will review a deadly shooting to determine if criminal charges should be filed against the El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies involved, according to a Monday news release.

The incident, which occurred July 18 in the Security-Widefield area, resulted in the death of Brian Prine, 59, according to earlier Gazette reporting. At about 11:30 p.m., EPCSO deputies responded to a call about a disturbance at a home in the 6500 block of Tranters Creek Way. The caller said a firearm might have been involved.

Deputies found a gun in the driveway when they arrived at the residence. After contacting the occupants, a man and a woman, the deputies attempted to detain the male, later identified as Prine.

Prine fought with the officers, taking a taser from one of them and deploying it, according to a July news release. At that time, “at least two deputies fired at least one round each,” hitting Prine at least once, officials said.

Deputies rendered medical aid until medical personnel from Security Fire arrived and took over. The medical responders pronounced Prine dead a few minutes later.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

In accordance with Colorado law, a multi-agency Deadly Force Investigation Team reviewed the shooting. Upon completing its investigation, the team referred the case to the grand jury.

A “separate and independent investigative body,” the grand jury will review the case and determine if criminal charges should be filed against deputies Brenden Koehlinger and Juanito Cuellar. A “true bill” determination would mean there is probable cause that the deputies committed a crime in using their firearms to subdue Prine. If the grand jury finds no probable cause, there will be no charges, the District Attorney’s office said.

Koehlinger and Cuellar have been placed on administrative leave.