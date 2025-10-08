Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper’s reelection campaign tops $1.7 million in 3rd quarter

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper raised over $1.7 million in the latest quarter for his reelection bid, the Colorado Democrat’s campaign said Wednesday.

Hickenlooper finished the three-month period ending Sept. 30 with more than $3.6 million cash on hand, with total fundraising for the cycle at close to $6.5 million, according to his campaign finance filings.

The haul is on top of the $100,000 Hickenlooper transferred to the Colorado Democratic Party last month for organizing efforts ahead of next year’s election, which was raised through other fundraising entities controlled by the senator.

“The White House’s MAGA agenda is making Americans poorer and sicker,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “Coloradans in each corner of our state are in this fight to protect Americans’ health care, lower prices, and save our public lands. We’re grateful to have their support.”

Hickenlooper’s campaign said it has received donations from Coloradans in each of the state’s 64 counties this year.

Two Republicans have announced bids for the seat: George Markert, a retired Marine colonel making his first run for office, and former state Rep. Janak Joshi, who made an unsuccessful run for a U.S. House seat last year.

Neither GOP hopeful has filed a report covering the most recent fundraising period, but Markert reported raising nearly $100,000 through the year’s second quarter.

Three Democrats are also challenging Hickenlooper, including Karen Breslin, who ran against Democrat Michael Bennet, the state’s senior U.S. senator, in 2022 but failed to make the primary ballot.

Colorado’s 2026 Senate race is ranked as a safe Democratic hold by top election forecasters, who note that Democrats have swept ever statewide race in the state since 2018.

“We’re excited to be building momentum in this campaign and to share that with democrats down ballot,” Jess Cohen, a spokesperson for the campaign, told Colorado Politics in a written statement. “The fight to protect our democracy and to stop the extreme policies coming out of Washington will take all of us. We’re going to help deliver the grassroots movement we need.”

Federal candidates’ campaign finance reports covering the three-month period from July 1 to Sept. 30 are due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Oct. 15. Candidates for state-level office face the same deadline with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story that will be updated.