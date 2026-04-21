Colorado Senate candidate charged with felony child neglect after daughter nearly drowns in Florida pool, police say

Frederick Alfred, Jr., the sole Republican candidate for Senate District 21 in the June primary and November general election, was arrested in Key West, Florida, late Monday night.

Alfred, 38, was charged with two counts of felony child neglect and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 5.

Alfred did not respond to an email seeking comment.

According to the police report, the alleged incident took place at a Key West hotel on Monday evening. Alfred was there with his two children, a 4-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

Police were contacted about the girl possibly drowning, and that CPR was in progress.

The report noted that there were no parents for the juvenile, identified as (Victim), from the time the 911 call was received at around 7:30 p.m.

According to the report, when the father arrived, he was holding an alcoholic beverage.

Police later got a receipt from the hotel bar, showing two alcoholic drinks had been purchased.

According to the police report, Alfred told officers he had left his children alone in a hot tub for 5 minutes while he went to a bar to get a drink.

Alfred initially denied permission for the children to be transported to the hospital. He was told there was “significant risk” or other issues from the incident, but still refused permission for rescue personnel to take his children to the hospital.

Eventually, he relented, and both children were taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center.

According to the report, a witness told police that the son contacted him because his sister needed help in the pool.

The witness told police that he took the girl out of the pool because “she was unconscious and foaming at the mouth,” and he then started CPR.

The second witness, according to the police report, confirmed the initial witness’s account.

A Key West Rescue personnel member informed the police that the boy also swallowed pool water while trying to get his sister out of the pool, but was unable to do so.

When Alfred was arrested, the police report noted he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Alfred has twice run for Senate District 21, based in Commerce City. He challenged Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet in 2024, losing by just over 2 percentage points.

Michaelson Jenet resigned in January, replaced by Sen. Adrienne Benavidez.

Alfred filed to run for the seat on March 2 and is the sole GOP candidate.

His campaign website notes that he is the son of immigrants; his mother is from Haiti, and his father is from St. Lucia.

His website states that he is a husband, father, and community leader committed to building a stronger future for Senate District 21. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in mineral and energy economics from Colorado School of Mines.

