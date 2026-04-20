Colorado body reviews redistricting proposals as battle heats up nationwide

With 60 proposals on the April 15 agenda, Colorado’s title board wrapped up its final initial hearing for the 2026 election cycle, sending forward a slate of measures that could reshape workers’ compensation and reignite partisan battles over congressional redistricting.

After the title board approves the wording of a proposed initiative, supporters must collect 124,000 signatures for it to qualify for the 2026 election ballot.

Pinnacol measures advance

Five measures have already been approved for the 2026 general election, and another five have cleared the petition‑language process and are now moving on to signature gathering. Among them is a proposal that would allow Pinnacol Assurance to separate from the state.

Colorado Succeeds, the proponent behind the already approved measure, submitted a second version that also won title‑board approval last week. The key difference between approved measure No. 249 and the newly approved No. 317 is that the latter keeps Pinnacol as the state’s workers’ compensation insurer of last resort, requiring it to cover any employer that needs the insurance, regardless of risk. Under the proposal, Pinnacol would remain in that role until Jan. 1, 2029.

It will now be up to Colorado Succeeds to decide which version will move forward.

Congressional redistricting measures

The title board also reviewed several potential congressional redistricting measures, an issue gaining traction in many states ahead of 2026. Across the country, states are advancing ballot proposals to redraw legislative districts in ways that could advantage either Democrats or Republicans.

Colorado is no exception. The board previously approved six congressional redistricting proposals: three backed by Democrats that would redraw maps in ways they hope could shift three of Colorado’s four Republican‑held U.S. House seats, and three countermeasures from Advance Colorado aimed at prohibiting gerrymandering.

Two additional redistricting proposals reviewed last week would apply only to the 2028 and 2030 elections, after which authority would revert to an independent congressional redistricting commission.

4 GOP‑backed measures approved

The board also approved four Republican‑backed ballot measures. Because all four would amend the state constitution, they must receive 55% voter approval and gather signatures from 2% of voters in each of Colorado’s 35 Senate districts.

Three of the measures — Nos. 324 325, and 326 — would change the criteria used in congressional redistricting without requiring new maps for the 2028 and 2030 elections. These proposals focus on redefining geographic “communities of interest” and eliminating the use of partisan voter‑registration data and partisan electoral performance as redistricting criteria.

The proposed communities of interest divide the state into seven regions:

Eastern Plains

Western Slope

Denver

Boulder and Larimer counties

Douglas and Elbert counties

El Paso County

Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley counties

Measure No. 326 would also require “precise mathematical equality between districts,” based on citizen population counts from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The fourth measure, No. 327, contains a new congressional map that would take effect for the 2028 and 2030 elections. Proponents say it will only move forward if the Democratic‑backed map proposals also make the ballot.