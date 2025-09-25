Hickenlooper pitches in $100K for Colorado Democratic Party’s grassroots organizing

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper has raised $100,000 for the Colorado Democratic Party’s organizing efforts ahead of next year’s election, the party said on Thursday.

The former two-term governor, who is seeking reelection to a second Senate term in 2026, said the funds raised by his campaign will help build the “strongest grassroots organizing effort ever” in a bid to hold President Donald Trump and Republicans accountable at the ballot box.

The sum includes $31,000 transferred to the state party’s federal committee by the Hickenlooper Victory Fund in July and amounts to the largest single set of contributions to the state party so far this cycle, according to campaign finance filings.

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib celebrated the contributions in a statement to Colorado Politics.

Hickenlooper, Murib said, made the “unprecedented early investment” in the party “because he feels the same urgency we feel and knows we need to bolster our grassroots organizing infrastructure for our fight against the Trump administration’s attack on working people.”

In a statement, Hickenlooper said he is excited to pitch in.

“Coloradans are fed up with the president and his extreme MAGA agenda that’s raising prices and tearing health care away from families,” Hickenlooper said. “There’s no time to waste. We need to take the fight to Trump and Washington Republicans, hold them accountable for their reckless tariffs and disastrous budget bill, and win elections across Colorado.”

Hickenlooper’s campaign for a second term has raised more than $4.7 million through the end of June, campaign finance records show. He’s so far drawn two Republican opponents — former state Rep. Janak Joshi, R-Colorado Springs, and retired Marine Col. George Markert, a first-time candidate — and four Democratic challengers, including political science professor Karen Breslin, making her third run for federal office.

A party spokesman said the money raised by Hickenlooper will help boost activities, such as the 15-stop “Big Bill Fallout” tour the party conducted this summer in response to budget legislation passed by the GOP.

It’ll also help pay for an ongoing organizing program launched by the party in June that the party says has already recruited more than 600 precinct organizers and involved hundreds of thousands of Coloradans in an outreach campaign using digital tools.

Through the end of August, the state party’s federal committee reported raising a little over $815,000 and had $147,000 on hand. That compares to $280,000 raised through the end of June by the Colorado Republican Party’s federal committee, which is on a different reporting calendar. The state GOP had $84,000 left in its kitty at that point.