Colorado Republican leader criticizes Democrats’ comments about Charlie Kirk

The new Republican leader of the Colorado House sharply criticized Democrats over recent comments about conversative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this month during an event at a university in Utah.

In a letter to the House speaker and the majority leader, Jarvis Caldwell, R-Colorado Springs, asked that the chamber reaffirm its commitment to “non-violent civil discourse” and condemn “demeaning characterization of private citizens, especially following a tragic death.”

Caldwell also asked House Speaker Julie McCluskie and Majority Leader Monica Duran to direct certain Democrats to remove their posts on social media and notify a state employee’s supervisors to determine whether the person’s conduct is allowed under the state’s social media and workplace policies.

Caldwell pressed McCluskie and Duran to provide the Republican caucus with a written response detailing what steps they are taking.

In his letter, Caldwell said the GOP caucus wants to bring “a matter of serious concern” to the Democratic leaders’ attention regarding the public statements made by some House members about Kirk.

“As members of this body, we share a fundamental responsibility to maintain civility and respect in all of our interactions — particularly when it comes to protecting public trust and upholding the integrity of our House Rules, policies, and procedures,” Caldwell wrote. “Our duty is to advance the policy priorities of our constituents but also model non-violent civil discourse.”

Caldwell went on to list several comments made by representatives following Kirk’s death, including a post by Rep. Lorena Garcia of unincorporated Adams County, which called Kirk a “hateful, vile, bigoted women-hating, anti-Black, white Christian nationalist.” Caldwell called the Democrat’s language “inflammatory and demeaning.”

Kirk, who founded the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was known for debating college students about race, gender, religion, and other hot-button issues.

Kirk was gunned down Sept. 10 while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors alleged that the suspect shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby building on the campus in Orem, about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Authorities have not revealed a clear motive in the shooting, but they said that Robinson wrote in a text about Kirk to his partner: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.” Authorities said the suspect was involved in a romantic relationship with his roommate, who investigators said is transgender. Authorities said that partner has been cooperating with investigators.

Another post by Rep. Steven Woodrow of Denver referred to Kirk as “pretty awful,” “hateful,” and “a fascist.” Woodrow said people should not be surprised if similar attacks are met with “mirrored coldness.”

Meanwhile, an unspecified state employee allegedly posted “profane and inflammatory” comments about Kirk’s death.

Caldwell referenced a resolution passed during the special session last month, which was introduced to condemn the conduct of former Rep. Ryan Armagost, a Republican from Berthoud.

A portion of that resolution, which passed on a 59-2 vote, stated: “Every member of the House of Representatives commits to treating colleagues with dignity and respect, ensuring that disagreements remain noted in policy and debate rather than in personal attacks, harassment, or demeaning conduct.”

Caldwell argued those same rules apply to constituents and private citizens like Kirk.

“We want to reiterate our respect for your leadership and your authority within your caucus,” Caldwell said. “But we also must be clear: the House cannot condemn ‘demeaning conduct’ in one context and excuse it in another. If we are serious about Resolution 25B-1001, then its commitments must be applied consistently.”

The day Kirk was killed, the Colorado House Democrats released a statement condemning the shooting.

“We are appalled and sickened by the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk,” the Democrats said. “No matter how much we disagree, political violence is never the answer. The rise of political violence is unacceptable, and there is no place for it in our society. This cannot become the new normal in the US.”

McCluskie also released her own statement, saying that political violence “in any form, against anyone” deserves “full condemnation at every turn, in every moment, with every breath.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.