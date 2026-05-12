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Detention-center inspection bill clears legislature, heads to Colorado Gov. Polis

By 05/12/2026 | updated 57 minutes ago
A man points projected text reading "Stop I.C.E. Murders" at the Colorado Supreme Court building at Civic Center Park during an anti-ICE protest on Jan. 31, one week after agents killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. (Michael Braithwaite / The Denver Gazette)

A bill that adds new inspection requirements for detention centers and increases civil liability for sharing information with federal immigration authorities passed both chambers of the Colorado Legislature and is now headed to Gov. Jared Polis for consideration.

House Bill 1276, sponsored by Reps. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, and Lorena Garcia, D-Adams County, and Sens. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, and Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, will expand a current law prohibiting employees of state agencies or political subdivisions from disclosing an individual’s immigration status to federal authorities by extending civil penalty liability to the employer.

The bill also expands the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s inspection authority over immigration detention centers by requiring more frequent inspections to ensure that standards for food safety, water quality, and confinement conditions are met.

Colorado currently has one immigration detention facility in Aurora, but there are several temporary holding facilities across the state.

“We have seen consequences of a system that prioritizes cruelty, profit, and enforcement quotas over human lives,” said Jodeh. “At the core of this bill, we are making sure that if our political subdivisions share persons’ identifying information not related to a criminal matter, that both employee and employer can be held responsible.”

While the Senate advanced the bill without debate, House Republicans highlighted the large number of amendments and raised concerns about its fiscal note.

Rep. Ryan Gonzalez, R‑Greeley, argued that lawmakers should focus on issues like deteriorating roads, strained health care systems, lagging K‑12 performance, and budget pressures rather than federal immigration policy. “I wanted to get to a yes — I really did — but I just couldn’t get there,” he said.

According to the fiscal note, sponsors argue the bill will be budget‑neutral because its costs are supposed to be covered by new fee revenue from immigration‑detention facilities. But if that revenue does not materialize, the state could end up paying more than $131,000 in FY 2026‑27 and more than $72,000 in FY 2027‑28.

The measure passed the House on a 42-21 party-line vote last month. It met a similar fate in the Senate on Monday, with 23 Democrats voting in favor and 12 Republicans voting against.

Additionally, it requires the state’s Peace Officers Standards and Training Board to train law enforcement officers on federal immigration law and mandates the Attorney General’s Office to develop policies on the sharing of personally identifying information with federal immigration authorities.

Polis is expected to sign the bill into law.

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Marissa Ventrelli

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