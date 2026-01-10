Polis, Johnston help unveil mural to the West to kick off Stock Show

The 120th iteration of the National Western Stock Show kicked off Saturday morning by debuting a mural paying tribute to the American West.

Unveiled in the second floor of the newly-opened Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center, the mural, created by local artist Thomas “Detour” Evans, depicts Colorado’s geography, heritage and agriculture through a mixture of spray and brushed-on paint.

“For generations, farmers and ranchers have been the stewards of our land from the Eastern Plains to the Western Slope, not only supporting our way of life but delivering food to tables of the growing number of Front Range residents and people across the country,” Gov. Jared Polis said at the ceremony. “This rich legacy is what our state is built on. It’s central to who we are, and it’s central to who we will be.”

Postcards depicting an agriculture mural painted by Thomas “Detour” Evans for the 120th National Western Stock Show sit on a table at the mural’s unveiling on Jan. 10, 2026. (Michael Braithwaite / The Denver Gazette)

The mural, about 40 feet long, displays several Colorado-inspired natural and agricultural scenes, including potato farmers and cattle separated by the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, literally representing the state’s geography. Evans, the mural’s artist, said he jumped at the opportunity to create such a work.

“It was so amazing to just be able to learn about the different stories about the different families, the different communities, the different stages and ages of agriculture in Colorado,” Evans said.

A full-time artist for over a decade, Evans, who works mainly in Five Points, said he put together the 10-panel mural despite the physical limitation of his 400-square-foot studio space. He also said he made it easily foldable so he could drive it around in his Toyota Prius.

Evans also included several motifs in the mural that pay tribute to Colorado’s agricultural innovations and history, including circular cutouts on top to represent center point irrigation and depictions of farmers and a Native American inspired by historical photographs.

Thomas “Detour” Evans speaks to the media in front of the agriculture mural he painted for the 120th National Western Stock Show on Jan. 10, 2026. (Michael Braithwaite / The Denver Gazette)

“What we love about this, is this tells the story of the Stock Show, and tells the story about this state’s relationship to agriculture,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “It is both a rural passion and an urban passion, it brings together both rural Colorado and urban Colorado.”

Saturday was the first day of the 16-day 2026 National Western Stock Show. Saturday’s events included rodeos and cattle judging. Sunday’s events include fiddle championships, animal races and the popular Mexican Rodeo.

Those interested in attending Stock Show events can purchase tickets at nationalwestern.com.