Lakewood mayor calls for unity, community in State of the City speech

Lakewood held its first State of the City address since 2018 on Wednesday — timing Mayor Wendi Strom attributed to fate.

“We got bumped a few times on dates,” Strom said to a room of nearly 100 residents and officials. “It could not have ended up being at a better time. There are no coincidences.”

The address — highlighting the successes of 2025 and the challenges lying ahead — came just a week after the city held a special election regarding the zoning changes approved by the council last year.

Residents voted against the council’s decisions, with over 22,000 residents voting to keep the zoning code as it was. Though divided on the subject, Strom highlighted the importance of unity and community going forward, as well as a commitment to improving affordable housing in the city.

“For those that have concerns about housing affordability, know that the council’s commitment to coming up with solutions has not wavered,” she said. “For those who have worked hard and are already in a home you can afford today, protecting your ability to stay there for as long as you want to, and preserving that unique character in the neighborhood that you love is also important.”

The proposed ordinances looked to create more affordable housing by allowing residential buildings like duplexes and townhomes on once single-family lots.

Residents for the changes argued about the difficulty first-time homeowners have finding affordable homes. Residents against said the increased density would harm existing neighborhoods.

“It’s not that we don’t want affordability, it’s just that upzoning established neighborhoods won’t create affordability,” resident Joy Anderson said after voting against the changes. “You’re going to sacrifice quality of life in older neighborhoods. I’m not against affordability. We’re not rich.”

Strom highlighted the need for transparency and togetherness going forward — not only regarding zoning, but the city as a whole.

For example, Strom noted, volunteering in Lakewood was valued at around $1.53 million in 2025, with around 38,000 hours of work from volunteers.

“While we know we will never all agree, we all benefit when we work collectively for the betterment of our city.”

Trust and accountability was listed as the major accomplishment for 2025, followed by addressing affordable housing, homelessness and safety.

For the future, Strom highlighted five main goals.

First is the charter update, which was supposed to occur last year but was pushed back due to the zoning discussions.

The charter was first approved in 1983 and needs to be updated, according to Strom, with “any changes going to the ballot.”

Second is homelessness, especially after Jefferson County saw homelessness increase 27% between 2024 and 2025, the largest rate hike in the Denver metro area, according to the recent point-in-time count.

Strom said the city will discuss the increased police calls, rise in encampments and growing demand for cleanups in public areas.

Third is an investment in the local economy and businesses, especially along the West Colfax area where the city is already working to complete its West Colfax Transportation and Safety Project — a project that will see a bolstering in infrastructure to make the area safer for pedestrians.

Fourth is financial challenges as a whole. “The City Council will be exploring revenue options to pay for city services and looking at the intended uses for any new revenue,” she said.

Last is waste, with people complaining about the abundance of trash trucks in the area. To do so, the city will look at updating licensing to find a more efficient approach to collecting trash.

“Lakewood is seen as a model by other cities for a variety of reasons,” she said. “But we still have much to do to continue to serve and support our community members.”