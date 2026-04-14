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Survey: Most Colorado teachers satisfied, but lack prep time

By 04/14/2026 | updated 2 days ago
Early Connections Teaching Assistant Joslyn Long shares breakfast with her preschool students, Hibana and Allie, in the classroom on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (The Gazette, Laura Fitzgerald)

A biannual teacher satisfaction survey released today shows deep job satisfaction, even as educators struggle with inadequate time for lesson prep and professional learning.

Released by the Colorado Department of Education, the 2026 Teaching and Learning Conditions Colorado found nine in 10 teachers reported that their schools are good environments for student learning. But just 64% said they have adequate preparation time.

CDE conducts the survey every two years.

Among the findings:

  • 87% of responding educators said their schools are good places to work
  • 85% said their schools are led by effective teams
  • 68% of respondents reported they have enough time for professional learning

Less than half, or 44% of respondents, said they were adequately compensated.

The survey also asked, for the first time, about respondents’ satisfaction with their professional choice, with 89% indicating that they were.

“Supporting educators means recognizing what they need to be effective and stay in the profession,” Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova said in a statement.

Córdova, a former Denver Public Schools superintendent, spent decades in the district after starting her career as a teacher.

“Time to plan, collaborate, connect with families, and grow as professionals is essential to educator retention, strong teaching conditions, and improved student success across Colorado,” she said.

The survey also asked about the use of artificial intelligence in their roles, with only 40% of school leaders reporting clear guidelines for student use.

This year’s survey was based on responses from more than 40,000 teachers and staff, which represents a 48% response rate. The survey is designed to provide schools, districts and state policymakers with data on “teaching and learning conditions.”

The statewide survey includes a regional glimpse of educators’ attitudes, but is not district specific. Denver Public Schools said it does not have district-level results requested by The Denver Gazette.

The last survey in 2024 showed teachers across the Denver metro region were far less satisfied with the job. Only 75% reported that they were satisfied.

“This survey confirms what we hear every day: teachers value strong relationships, supportive leadership and meaningful time to do their work well,” Kevin Vick, Colorado Education Association President, said in a statement.” We must continue investing in these areas so all educators can thrive and students succeed.”

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Nico Brambila

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