Colorado Democrats’ budget crisis is their own making | OPINION

When New Mexico Democrats called a special session last week, they insisted they had to “minimize the damage” from President Donald Trump’s “H.R.1.” California and Oregon leaders are saying the same. Colorado Democrats did the same just last month, rushing into a special session of their own and blaming Washington for what they themselves have mismanaged. Their claim? The Republican tax cuts and spending reforms are creating chaos in state budgets. However, though we were brought back to the legislature to try and make life more affordable, the Majority simply added more taxes onto hardworking Coloradans.

But here’s the truth they are not telling you: blue New Mexico’s financial forecast is just fine. In fact, it is thriving. And the reason has everything to do with energy.

The Associated Press recently reported New Mexico expects to lose around $200 million annually because of federal tax changes. Yet the state is not scrambling. Why? Because oil-and-gas revenue is booming.

That is not an accident. It is the result of federal leadership that prioritizes American energy production. President Trump and the Republican Congress crafted this bill to strengthen domestic energy, open global markets, and make it easier for states like Colorado to reap the benefits of abundant resources.

In other words, a blue-controlled state is being bailed out by a Republican energy strategy. They might not admit it, but they are surviving because of policies they would never pass on their own.

Colorado, on the other hand, offers the opposite story. Our state also ties its tax code to federal law, which means many of the same tax changes apply here. Gov. Jared Polis used that as an excuse to call a special session, claiming the president’s tax cuts created a $783 million “hole” in Colorado’s budget. The Majority jumped in line, eliminating corporate tax breaks, increasing spending, and authorizing the sale of state tax credits to raise revenue — then pointed fingers at Washington.

But here is what Gov. Polis and his party will not say: Colorado’s budget mess is not a Washington problem. It is a Colorado problem — created by elected climate activists.

Unlike New Mexico, Colorado has intentionally crippled its own oil-and-gas industry. For years, far-left Democrats have piled on regulations, restrictions and new fees designed to drive production down. They celebrated when drilling rigs moved to friendlier states. They forced families to pay more for energy in the name of “green” politics. And now they complain about shortfalls their own anti-energy policies created.

At the same time, the Majority has grown the state budget by nearly 50% since 2019. They spend endlessly, always promising one more program or one more tax hike will solve the problem. Instead, taxpayers see higher costs of living, worsening roads and declining affordability across the board.

Let us be clear: when Colorado Democrats claim Trump’s H.R.1 is wrecking Colorado’s finances, they are not telling the whole story. Their reckless spending, relentless attacks on energy producers, and addiction to new fees and taxes are the real cause.

Colorado could be positioned just like New Mexico right now — balancing tax changes with record energy revenues. Instead, we are chasing investment and jobs out of the state, raising fees on businesses and families, and placing unfunded mandates on the people while spending hardworking taxpayer dollars.

It does not have to be this way. Republicans in Colorado have consistently argued for a responsible budget, fiscal discipline, and energy policies that strengthen our state instead of weakening it. We believe Colorado families should keep more of what they earn. We believe in an energy strategy that creates jobs, lowers costs and supports rural communities. We believe the government should live within its means.

The Majority can grandstand all they want. They can blame Washington, Republicans — anyone but themselves. But the facts are undeniable: Democrat-run New Mexico is thriving under Republican federal energy policy. Colorado’s climate-crazed Democrats, on the other hand, are driving us into crisis by killing our energy sector and spending recklessly.

The next time Gov. Polis talks about a “budget hole,” remember this: Colorado’s problems are not caused by H.R.1; they are the result of blatant Democrat mismanagement.

That is the truth Colorado deserves to hear.

Ty Winter, a Republican, represents District 47 in the Colorado House of Representatives. His district includes Las Animas, Baca, Prowers, Bent, Otero, Crowley and Kiowa counties, along with parts of Pueblo and Huerfano counties. He is a former chair of the Las Animas Republican Party and is a fourth-generation ag producer who lives on a ranch in Las Animas County with his wife and two daughters.