Denver City Council advances bill to regulate retail pet sales

Although there are no retail stores in Denver that currently sell puppies and kittens, members of the City Council are pushing forward with a measure that would ban the act as a “proactive” step.

Introduced by District 10 Councilmember Chris Hinds, Council Bill 25-1122 proposes to eliminate the retail sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits due to the “inherently cruel” breeding methods practiced by unlicensed breeders, as well as the often unknown – or concealed – medical issues that leave unsuspecting new pet owners picking up expensive veterinary tabs.

Hinds told members of the city’s Finance and Policy Committee that retailers, in efforts to sell the animals, have been known to push third-party financing with interest rates “up to 36%.”

Puppies can be a major purchase, often running into the thousands of dollars and requiring financing through a lender affiliated with the pet shop.

In Colorado, lenders can charge up to 36%, so a $6,000 puppy financed for 36 months at 36% would cost the owner $9,893.62.

Humane World for Animals Puppy Mills Public Policy Director Amy Jesse told committee members passing a preventive ordinance now, before problems arise, is “ideal.”

“We do know a big national chain has its eyes on this area,” she said. “They bought the domain for Petland Colorado – they’re a super high-volume puppy store, and they would be importing thousands of puppies into the state to resell. They have just a horrendous record of consumer protection issues, animal welfare issues, and the whole thing.”

Formerly known as the Humane Society, Humane World for Animals is a global nonprofit organization that focuses on animal welfare and opposes animal-related cruelties.

However, because a majority of the pet stores in Denver focus on pet products and services, Hinds said passing the ordinance would not result in lost revenue or jobs, but rather prevent breeding mill operators from marketing in the city.

But what about the sale of pets in public spaces?

Colorado Voters for Animals Executive Director Ronald Halpern said that the issue has already been addressed by the Colorado General Assembly, which passed HB 25-1180 and was signed into law on May 22, 2025.

“The statewide bill makes it illegal to sell dogs and cats and any other kind of pet in a parking lot, out of the back of a car, or whatever,” Halpern said.”We had a problem with people coming in from out of state, claiming they (the animals) were rescues and selling these animals, and then they (the sellers) would disappear, and if anything happened, you had no recourse.”

The proposed ordinance would not impact responsible local breeders who sell directly to the public, state-licensed breeders or sales of rabbits and such at the National Western Stock Show.

Pet stores that coordinate adoption events with local shelters would be exempt.

Just over two months ago, a Peyton-based animal welfare outfit rescued more than 200 neglected dogs and cats from a commercial breeder in Delta County, finding the animals living in hazardous and unsanitary living conditions that shook even the most seasoned veterinary professionals.

Currently, eight states and 500 municipalities nationwide, including 24 in Colorado, have banned the retail sale of mill-bred dogs and cats in pet stores.

“According to national statistics, Denver is No. 2 for ‘dog friendliness,’ Halpern added. “So, if I wanted to open up shop, Denver’s where I’d do it.”

Council Bill 25-1122 made its first appearance before the whole council body on Monday and is expected to return within the next two weeks.

Colorado Springs Gazette reporter O’Dell Isaac contributed to this story.