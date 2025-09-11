CPW fires ranger allegedly involved in stabbing hoax at state park

On Aug. 19, seasonal park ranger Callum Heskett, 26, is said to have reported that he had been stabbed by an attacker at Colorado’s Staunton State Park. Callum was transported to a local hospital with a serious torso injury, with his report prompting a widespread search for a suspect, an evacuation of the park, and a shelter-in-place order for the local area. Days later, Callum was accused of fabricating the stabbing as part of an elaborate hoax, with his wound believed to be self-inflicted.

With that case underway, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has already announced that Callum has been terminated from his position with the agency.

The following statement was released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Sept. 10:

“On August 22, Colorado Parks and Wildlife terminated the employment of the seasonal ranger involved in the stabbing incident at Staunton State Park. The temporary employee did not meet the standards of CPW or the public’s expectations of state employees.”

Any charges faced by the suspect are merely accusations and all suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.