NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

CPW fires ranger allegedly involved in stabbing hoax at state park

By 09/11/2025 | updated 59 minutes ago
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and multiple other agencies search for a stabbing suspect at Staunton State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 19, seasonal park ranger Callum Heskett, 26, is said to have reported that he had been stabbed by an attacker at Colorado’s Staunton State Park. Callum was transported to a local hospital with a serious torso injury, with his report prompting a widespread search for a suspect, an evacuation of the park, and a shelter-in-place order for the local area. Days later, Callum was accused of fabricating the stabbing as part of an elaborate hoax, with his wound believed to be self-inflicted.

With that case underway, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has already announced that Callum has been terminated from his position with the agency.

The following statement was released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Sept. 10:

“On August 22, Colorado Parks and Wildlife terminated the employment of the seasonal ranger involved in the stabbing incident at Staunton State Park. The temporary employee did not meet the standards of CPW or the public’s expectations of state employees.”

Any charges faced by the suspect are merely accusations and all suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags
Avatar photo
Spencer McKee

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Suspect identified in Evergreen High School shooting, said to be influenced by 'extremist group'

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the student suspected of shooting two students and himself on Wednesday at Evergreen High School. The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Desmond Holly, according to Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson for the office. She added that preliminary investigations have found that Holly was “radicalized by some extremist network.” The Denver […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Denver City Council advances bill to regulate retail pet sales

Although there are no retail stores in Denver that currently sell puppies and kittens, members of the City Council are pushing forward with a measure that would ban the act as a “proactive” step. Introduced by District 10 Councilmember Chris Hinds, Council Bill 25-1122 proposes to eliminate the retail sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests