NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Suspect identified in Evergreen High School shooting, said to be influenced by ‘extremist group’

By 09/11/2025 | updated 1 hour ago
Desmond Holly, 16, was identified as the suspect in the Evergreen High School Shooting. He died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the student suspected of shooting two students and himself on Wednesday at Evergreen High School.

The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Desmond Holly, according to Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson for the office. She added that preliminary investigations have found that Holly was “radicalized by some extremist network.”

The Denver Gazette’s news partner, 9News, broke the story first.

Holly allegedly had a revolver and had to keep reloading, but how many shots fired is still unknown. He also traveled to school on a bus.

“This went on and on, and as he did that, he tried to find new targets,” Kelley said, adding that he came upon multiple roadblocks due to locked doors in the school.

The sheriff’s office did not detail what the extremist network is, but said more information should be released in the future.

This story is developing

Avatar photo
Sage Kelley

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado justices accept restitution appeal, agree to sort out confusion from prior ruling

The Colorado Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hear yet another case about crime victim restitution and will also address a problem created by one of its prior decisions that restricted how convicted defendants can take advantage of favorable law changes on appeal. At least three of the court’s seven members must agree […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

CPW fires ranger allegedly involved in stabbing hoax at state park

On Aug. 19, seasonal park ranger Callum Heskett, 26, is said to have reported that he had been stabbed by an attacker at Colorado’s Staunton State Park. Callum was transported to a local hospital with a serious torso injury, with his report prompting a widespread search for a suspect, an evacuation of the park, and […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests