Suspect identified in Evergreen High School shooting, said to be influenced by ‘extremist group’

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the student suspected of shooting two students and himself on Wednesday at Evergreen High School.

The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Desmond Holly, according to Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson for the office. She added that preliminary investigations have found that Holly was “radicalized by some extremist network.”

The Denver Gazette’s news partner, 9News, broke the story first.

Holly allegedly had a revolver and had to keep reloading, but how many shots fired is still unknown. He also traveled to school on a bus.

“This went on and on, and as he did that, he tried to find new targets,” Kelley said, adding that he came upon multiple roadblocks due to locked doors in the school.

The sheriff’s office did not detail what the extremist network is, but said more information should be released in the future.

This story is developing