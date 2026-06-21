A decade after Standing Rock protests, Dakota Access oil pipeline segment gets OK | OUT WEST ROUNDUP

NORTH DAKOTA

Pipeline segment OK’d

BISMARCK — Federal officials on May 21 gave final approval for the Dakota Access oil pipeline to continue operating its contentious Missouri River crossing, an outcome that comes nearly a decade after boisterous protests against the project on the North Dakota prairie.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to grant the key easement means the pipeline will keep operating but with added conditions for detecting leaks and monitoring groundwater, among others. The announcement brings an end to a drawn-out legal and regulatory saga stemming from the protests in 2016 and 2017, though further litigation over the pipeline is likely.

The $3.8 billion, multistate pipeline has been transporting oil since June 2017 from North Dakota’s Bakken oil field to a terminal in Illinois. The line carries about 4% of U.S. daily oil production, or roughly 540,000 barrels per day.

The pipeline crosses the river upstream from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation, which straddles the Dakotas. The tribe has long opposed the pipeline, fearing a spill and contamination of its water supply. In 2016 and 2017, thousands of people camped and protested for months near the river crossing.

The tribe said it will continue to fight in federal court to protect its water, sacred sites and homelands established in treaties with the federal government signed in 1851 and 1868.

In December, the Corps released its final environmental impact statement nearly six years after a federal judge ordered a more rigorous review of the pipeline’s crossing. In that document, the Corps endorsed the option to grant the easement for the crossing and keep the pipeline operating with modifications that included enhanced leak detection and water monitoring.

IDAHO

Small reactor reaches milestone

WASHINGTON — The Energy Department says a small nuclear reactor under development at a national lab has reached a crucial milestone that could allow it to produce electricity within a few years.

The microreactor being developed by Antares Nuclear Inc. at the Idaho National Lab reached “criticality” on June 4, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the next day. The milestone occurs when a nuclear reactor achieves a self-sustaining chain reaction capable of producing a steady release of energy.

Antares is the first private company to bring an advanced reactor to criticality under a pilot program begun last year by the Trump administration meant to supercharge nuclear energy production in the U.S. The demonstration was conducted in partnership with the Energy Department and other contractors with support from the U.S. Army.

President Donald Trump signed executive orders in May 2025 intended to speed up the development of nuclear power, including steps that grant Wright authority to approve some advanced reactor designs and projects. Trump’s orders limit some authority of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the independent safety agency that has regulated the U.S. nuclear industry for five decades.

Skeptics warn that nuclear energy poses risks and say microreactors may not be safe or feasible and have not proved they can meet demand for a reasonable price.

While the Antares system is years away from commercial use, achieving criticality is a notable step. The California-based company, which is initially targeting military applications, said it expects to begin producing electricity by late 2027 and see its systems deployed in the field by the end of 2028, CEO Jordan Bramble said in a June 5 briefing.

ARIZONA

Fake elector case hits setback

PHOENIX — One of the three remaining criminal cases stemming from efforts by President Donald Trump’s supporters to overturn the 2020 election results appears headed back to a grand jury in Arizona.

The case began in April 2024 when an indictment sought by Arizona’s Democratic attorney general charged 18 Republicans with forgery, fraud and conspiracy, accusing them of trying to undo former President Joe Biden’s victory in the state by 10,457 votes.

In a decision released on June 4, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected Attorney General Kris Mayes’ request to avoid sending the case back to the grand jury. Mayes had hoped to continue pushing forward through the courts without having to start over at the grand jury level.

An appeal sent the case to the state’s highest court after defense attorneys argued successfully that the original grand jury hadn’t been shown the relevant parts of a law that governs how presidential contests are certified.

The most recent ruling marked another setback for Mayes, whose case has been stalled for over a year. The attorney general’s office said it will again present the case in its entirety to a grand jury rather than end the prosecution. It declined to comment further on the decision.

Of the 18 Arizona defendants, two were former Trump aides, five were lawyers working for Trump and 11 were Republicans who submitted a document falsely claiming Trump won Arizona.

Three defendants have resolved their cases, including one who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

The rest have pleaded not guilty. Some said they signed the certificate in case Trump won court challenges and a new slate of electors was needed urgently before Congress’ Jan. 6 deadline to tally votes.

WYOMING

Gambling facility breaks ground

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Downs and 307 Horse Racing broke ground June 4 for the construction of a new gambling and entertainment facility near the Colorado border.

The facility will be located east of Interstate 25 at Exit 2 in southern Laramie County.

The $80 million entertainment and gambling destination has a targeted opening of spring 2027. Wyoming Downs and 307 Racing President Kyle Ridgeway said the facility will create more than 150 long-term jobs and bring in millions worth of local tax revenue.

“This project is designed to bring new dollars into Wyoming, drawing visitors from neighboring states, especially Colorado, strengthening our economy and diversifying our tax base,” Ridgeway said.

The 58,000-square-foot facility will feature amenities including 600 historic horse racing machines, simulcast horse betting and a variety of dining options.

Ridgeway said the venue will have the largest TV wall in Wyoming in a stadium-style bar area with a comforting, elevated atmosphere. The site is also expected to have additional acreage for future amenities and hotel developments.

The I-25 facility is part of a $180 million investment by Wyoming Downs and 307 Racing into several projects, including another new facility to be built in Uinta County. Renovations to existing properties in Cheyenne, Sheridan, Gillette, Green River, Casper and Rock Springs are also included.