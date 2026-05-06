Colorado enacts new laws on nursing home staffing, housing eligibility

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday signed two bills aimed at easing Colorado’s workforce shortages in nursing homes and expanding access to affordable homeownership, marking the state’s latest efforts to address long‑standing gaps in these two areas.

House Bill 1244, sponsored by Reps. Junie Joseph, D-Boulder, and Scott Slaugh, R-Johnstown, and Sens. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, and Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs, changes the criteria for grants from the Department of Public Health and Environment’s Nursing Home Penalty Cash Fund, allows for the grants to cover training and education for nursing home facility staff, and removes restrictions prohibiting certain government entities from receiving grant dollars.

“Colorado and the nation face a shortage of healthcare workers to provide everyone with the high-quality and affordable care we deserve,” Polis said. “This law will provide scholarships and training opportunities for healthcare workers who take care of our loved ones in nursing homes, ensuring our families receive the highest quality care while helping fill in-demand jobs.”

House Bill 1244 passed on a 62-2 vote in the House and unanimously in the Senate.

The second bill, Senate Bill 040, expands eligibility for homebuyers under the Affordable Home Ownership Program established through Proposition 123, which voters approved in 2022.

The measure — sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, Sen. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, and Reps. Katie Stewart, D-Durango, and Lesley Smith, D-Boulder — increases the income threshold to qualify for the program to no more than 120% of the statewide or the local area median income.

Additionally, the measure would allow eligible organizations to temporarily rent housing units if they’re not being sold in a timely manner.

“The dream of home ownership is for everyone, and this new law expands home ownership opportunities to more hardworking Coloradans,” said Polis. “Proposition 123 helps communities build more homes people can afford and this law will make home ownership a reality for more Coloradans by adding flexibility that will allow more homes to be built.

“The Affordable Homeownership Program was designed in 2022, for a 2022 market with low interest rates and lower construction costs than what we see today,” added Amabile. “This new law updates the program to reflect today’s reality and provide the flexibility that Coloradans need. We’re taking a practical approach to make sure this program works as intended so more Colorado families can put down roots and achieve their dream of homeownership.”

Senate Bill 040 passed on a 33-2 vote in the Senate and a 44-20 vote in the House.