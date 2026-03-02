NEWSLETTERS
WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks on Iran

By 03/02/2026 | updated 15 minutes ago
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Environmental Protection Agency director Lee Zeldin to announce the EPA will no longer regulate greenhouse gases, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. President Donald Trump is speaking live on Monday, March 2, 20026, about the conflict in Iran as he awards three U.S. soldiers the Medal of Honor.

Avatar photo
Dan Boniface

Reporter

Iranians in Colorado weigh in on Khamenei's death

As the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iranian targets continued into a second day following the death of leader Ayatollah Khomeini, Iranians living in Denver weighed in, saying they welcome the opportunity for a regime change in the Islamic Republic. “The majority of Iranians not only in Colorado but in Europe and inside Iran are celebrating […]
