NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Denver public safety power shut-offs ‘a last resort,’ Xcel says

By 04/29/2026 | updated 16 hours ago
COURTESY OF XCEL ENERGY

Although Denver has not yet experienced a public safety power shut-off, the Mile High City came close in December, according to Xcel Energy officials who briefed the city’s Transportation and Infrastructure committee Wednesday.

Representatives from the utility company briefed members of the Denver City Council’s committee on wildfire mitigation efforts on Wednesday, highlighting a $1.2 billion investment over five years in Denver’s electric grid. 

After the National Weather Service issued Colorado’s first “particularly dangerous situation” red-flag warning for the Front Range, Xcel Energy instituted two public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, 2025 for areas west of Denver after winds of up to 96 mph and dry, warm conditions.

The event impacted more than 135,000 customers, with 12,000 residing in Jefferson and Boulder Counties alone.

But as drought conditions continue and temperatures warm, Xcel officials said it’s not always extreme winds that trigger fires.

Car crashes, severe weather, wildlife and overgrown vegetation are also culprits.

But public safety power shut-offs have increasingly been used along the Front Range, which perennially sees strong wind gusts that, utility officials said, are the main reason for the deliberate power disruptions, leaving tens of thousands of people without power and businesses scrambling to operate.

Officials note that the use of a PSPS is a difficult decision and is considered only when three factors are present: extreme winds, relative humidity of 20% or lower, and low fuel moisture content.

“The PSPS is something that is a last resort for us,” Lyle Moore, Xcel’s community resiliency manager, told the committee. “We really do not want to be shutting off the electricity for people, because we know the consequences that go along with that de-energization as well.” 

Moore explained that Xcel uses five specific stages when implementing or considering a PSPS.

STAGETIME FRAMEXCEL ACTION
Stage 1>72 prior to PSPSIncreased situational awareness, communications with emergency managers, and preparedness messages shared with local news
Stage 272-24 hours prior to PSPSDeliberate planning, emergency management briefings, 72-hour outreach to critical customers and medically vulnerable, information sharing, and at 48 hours, outreach to customers in the area of concern (AOC)
Stage 324-0 hours priorFinal preparations, more emergency management briefings, outreach to critical customers and medically vulnerable, sharing of information between local and Xcel public information officers, public safety officer on standby, <4 hours, final notifications
Stage 4PSPS weather durationDe-enerization, damage reports from first responders, emergency manager briefings, information sharing, charging centers established if requested, morning and evening updates to customers
Stage 5<72 hours after “all clear”Restoration includes continuous updates to emergency management offices on expected re-energization times, and information sharing among PIOs continues
Post eventApprox 2-3 weeks after the eventApprox 2-3 weeks after the event
SOURCE: Xcel Energy

Xcel officials note that they have added more than 100 weather stations, drones, and artificial intelligence to help predict and prevent events sooner.

“We’re using AI to detect smoke and detect those wildfires quicker,” Moore said, “but also providing this information to fire and public safety out there as well, so that then we can get fire units on this situation before it becomes out of hand as well.”

Avatar photo
Deborah Grigsby

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

12 finalists selected to interview for Aurora Colfax revitalization board

Twelve finalists, including several area business owners, will interview for Aurora’s Downtown Development Authority Board in early May to form the oversight body for a project to revitalize Colfax Avenue. Aurora officials received 38 applications for the six board positions, and 32 met the criteria. Of those 32, a nomination committee selected 12 finalists to […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado space startup secures $650 million for expansion

The window to deliver space superiority for the U.S. is open but shrinking rapidly, according to defense startup True Anomaly. The Centennial-based company hit a milestone in its pursuit to help deliver that, announcing Tuesday that it raised $650 million in late-stage investment money, bringing its total valuation to $2.2 billion.  Since its inception in […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests