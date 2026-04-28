Lauren Boebert’s private financial records sought by Biden’s DOJ, U.S. House committee says

A U.S. House committee is seeking documents from a Colorado bank, saying new information shows that the Biden administration might have sought the private financial records of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

This comes as part of a congressional investigation into the activities of former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who brought charges against President Donald Trump in separate cases that accused him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The second case alleged Trump hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after he left the White House.

“While I was fighting in Washington to protect the privacy of the American people, the Biden administration was conducting a total witch hunt, searching my private financial records,” said Boebert, an ally of Trump, who represents the 4th Congressional District, which encompasses the rural Eastern Plains, as well as Loveland, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, and Parker.



“While I appreciate the efforts of Chairman Jordan, justice has not been served on this matter until those that abused their great power within the government find themselves behind bars,” she added in a statement.

The congresswoman also called it the “the weaponization of intelligence agencies.”

In its letter to Alpine Bank, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, said newly released documents “reveal that during the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department of Justice (DOJ) subpoenaed financial institutions, including possibly Alpine Bank, for financial records of private customer data” for Boebert as part of “politicized investigations into” Trump.

The two investigations had produced indictments that were abandoned by Smith’s team after Trump’s November 2024 election win in light of longstanding Justice Department legal opinions that say sitting presidents cannot face federal prosecution.

In his letter, Jordan asked Glen Jammaron, president, CEO and chairman of Alpine Bank, to produce documents and communications relating to any material sought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in relation to investigations about the 2020 presidential election.

The judiciary panel asked for similar documents and communicates related to the “Arctic Frost investigation” and activities conducted by the Office of Special Counsel under Jack Smith.

The “Arctic Frost investigation” was the codename for the FBI investigation that formed the basis of Smith’s case against Trump over efforts to overturn the 2020 elections.

Back in February, Republican lawmakers decried what they said were invasive tactics in the Trump probe over the 2020 election and pressed representatives from leading telecommunications companies about their role in providing prosecutors with phone records of certain sitting members of Congress.

Lawyers for the companies defended their actions at a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing, stressing they had simply followed the law by turning over records under a subpoena, even as they also acknowledged that more could be done to respect lawmakers’ expectations of privacy.

The hearing afforded Republican lawmakers their first opportunity to confront phone company representatives over the revelation that Smith’s team obtained the records of GOP lawmakers whom Trump was talking to on Jan. 6, 2021 to halt the congressional certification of his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The records showed when the calls were placed and how long they lasted but did not capture the content of the conversations.

All told, subpoenas were issued for phone records of 20 current or former Republican members of Congress, according to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrats called the Republican outrage misplaced in light of Jan. 6, when supporters of the Trump stormed the Capitol. They also insisted that the tactic used by Smith was standard in criminal investigations and was understandable in this instance given outreach to lawmakers by Trump and his associates.

The House judiciary panel gave the bank until May 11 to comply with the request.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.