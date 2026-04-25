Mountain Lion/Pheasant Green Chile a hit! | Capitol M | Week of April 25, 2026

The lighter side of the state Capitol, although if you were eating at the barbecue Thursday, you are probably not any “lighter.”

With the arrival of spring comes outdoor barbecues at the state Capitol, and the most unusual is the annual chowdown hosted by the Sportsmen’s Caucus and about a dozen groups in support of wildlife conservation, hunting, fishing and support for the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation.

This year’s new menu item was mountain lion/pheasant green chile, and it was a winner, according to everyone who tried it.

A member of Boy Scout Troop 873 of Highlands Ranch serves up a helping of mountain lion/pheasant chile at the April 23, 2026 sportsmen’s caucus barbecue at the state Capitol.

There were a few folks that haven’t tried mountain lion before and were willing to jump right in.

It’s a good combination, said Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, although she pointed out both animals got the “bad end of the deal.”

Miss Rodeo Colorado Lindsey Francher-Rule of Loveland said her greatest purpose is traveling the state and country representing Colorado, agriculture and rodeo and bridging the gap between urban and rural folks.

As to the mountain lion, it was her first time trying “kitty chile.” The chile was fantastic, she said. “I would definitely try it again,” and said she might have to get a mountain lion of her own some day.

And for those who asked, no, mountain lions are not endangered. Colorado Parks and Wildlife puts the population estimate at about 4,400 adult lions, not including cubs, and about 500 are captured through hunting annually.

Some of the crowd at the April, 23, 2026 Sportsmen’s Caucus barbecue at the state Capitol.

The barbecue, which drew lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, aides, Capitol staff and friends of sportsmen and women, also featured elk dogs, whitetail deer salami, deer burgers, moose dogs and burgers, as well as traditional hot dogs and hamburgers, provided by Back Home Butchery of Denver.

The moose burgers were Capitol M’s favorite. They are delicious and without the gaminess you sometimes find with other wild game meats.

The event also drew Acer, a two-pound female peregrine falcon with her handler, Roger, who explained that females are larger than males, by about a half pound. That’ll show ’em!

Acer, a female peregrine falcon with her handler, Roger, at the April 23, 2026 Sportsmen’s Caucus barbecue at the state Capitol.

Thursday’s ‘cue also saw a return visit from former state Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida and his bride, Kristi.

Missing from this year’s event: former state Sen. Perry Will, who was missed and not only because of the Rocky Mountain oysters he’s brought in the past. Will spent Thursday cheering on one of the grandchildren who was competing in a track meet on the Western Slope and sends his best.