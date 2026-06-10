House District 16: Conservative educators compete in GOP primary

Two conservative educators are competing in the June 30 Republican primary race for House District 16 in central Colorado Springs.

Retired history teacher and School District 11 Board Member Jill Haffley is running against Jamie Koch, the practical government school coordinator for Charis Bible College, to replace state Rep. Rebecca Keltie, who isn’t seeking reelection.

The victor will face former Democratic state Rep. Steph Vigil in November. Keltie beat Vigil by three votes in 2024.

Haffley and Koch share some priorities, such as addressing the high cost of living, supporting public safety and protecting parental rights in schools, but they said they expect to bring different approaches and experiences to the job.

Haffley said she would work with Democrats who are expected to continue to control the legislature while standing firm on her principles.

“The people of this state expect us to solve problems, not just argue,” she said.

Koch said compromise was at the core of some of Colorado’s current challenges.

“Too many elected officials have been willing to compromise what they know is right in order to reach a political agreement,” she said.

Koch went on to say she would support Democratic bills that furthered her priorities, such as lowering costs, protecting families, respecting the Constitution, and increasing government accountability.

Haffley said she would bring decades of experience to the job, including 30 years in the classroom and leadership on the School District 11 board.

If elected, she would focus on improving affordability by rolling back fees that function as taxes and addressing property taxes that have become “outrageous,” she said.

She also wants to ensure that criminals face proper accountability for their actions.

Haffley served on the D-11 board during a contentious period of change. Since she was elected in 2023, the board allowed the collective bargaining contract with the teachers’ union to expire and barred transgender students from participating in sports that didn’t align with their biological sex. The decision to allow the union contract to expire sparked a teacher walkout.

In place of the contract, the board made changes to the employee handbook based on the best portions of the union contract, Haffley said, noting that pay, planning time and leave time were not whittled away.

“We really are pro-teachers,” she said.



Colorado Springs Education Association President Kevin Coughlin criticized the changes at the time, saying that in the handbook, planning time for teachers was loosely defined, and changes were made to teachers’ sick leave.

Haffley also helped work on issues such as parental consent for students requesting name changes. She also worked to keep political ideology out of the classroom, she said. For example, only the American, Colorado and city of Colorado Springs flags may be displayed in schools, she said. Other symbols, such as the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, can be used for teaching purposes, but it cannot be left up, she said.

The board also passed a policy on athletics and transgender students. The policy ensures girls can participate in sports “without the fear of coming across a biological boy,” Haffley said. While the policy was legally challenged, it is currently enforced.

While working as the practical government school coordinator at Charis, Koch said she gained insight into civic engagement as she worked with students learning to effectively engage with government. Through her work, she has interacted with elected officials, policy experts and other leaders who have provided insight into Colorado’s challenges and opportunities to address them, she said, in written responses to questions.

The Rev. Andrew Wommack founded Charis Bible College and helped co-found the Truth and Liberty Coalition, which is headquartered at the college. The director of the practical government school at the college also leads the Truth and Liberty Coalition, a group focused on promoting Christian ideals across different public spheres, including government and law, science and technology, and business.

Koch said she would leave Charis to work in the legislature if elected.

She also noted that she would bring a fresh perspective to the legislature and evaluate legislation fairly.

“I will ask whether it’s constitutional, whether it respects taxpayers, whether it strengthens families, and whether it actually solves a problem without creating a bigger one,” she said in her written response.

In the most recent reporting period, state records show, Haffley had $17,700 on hand to fund her campaign and Koch had $582 on hand.