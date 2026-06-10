NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Former Fort Carson soldier selected to Artemis III crew

By 06/10/2026 | updated 1 day ago
Army Col. Frank Rubio, a surgeon formerly stationed at Fort Carson, was recently selected to the crew of the Artemis III, scheduled to launch in 2027. (Courtesy of NASA)

When the Artemis II splashed down off the coast of San Diego on April 10, its crewmembers were hailed as the farthest-traveled humans from Earth in history, having bested by more than 4,000 miles Apollo 13’s record.

Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen traveled 252,756 miles from their home planet and returned safely, rekindling the nation’s fascination with space exploration.

On Tuesday, NASA announced the names of the four astronauts – including a former Fort Carson soldier – who are charged with paving the way for the first Americans to walk on the moon’s surface in more than 50 years.

Army Col. Frank Rubio, a former Black Hawk pilot who served as a doctor with the 10th Special Forces Group based at Fort Carson, joins commander Randy Bresnik, pilot Luca Parmitano and fellow mission specialist Andre Douglas on the Artemis III crew. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in 2027.

“I am deeply honored to be selected for Artemis III, a mission that continues to build upon the foundation for the day Americans return to the surface of the moon,” said Rubio, a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy.

Rubio
Col. Frank Rubio is an experienced astronaut who spent more than a year aboard the International Space Station. (Courtesy of NASA)

Selected by NASA in 2017 as a member of Astronaut Class 22, Rubio is a veteran space traveler who holds the U.S. record for the longest single space flight, spending 371 days aboard the International Space Station from Sept. 2022 to Sept. 2023, according to his bio. During that flight, Rubio orbited the Earth 5,963 times and conducted three space walks.

Before his NASA selection, Rubio flew more than 1,100 hours as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot, including more than 600 combat and imminent-danger hours during deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia.

After his aviation service, Rubio earned a medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in 2010. He was stationed as a surgeon with the 3rd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson at the time of his astronaut selection.

“(Col. Rubio’s) selection is a testament to his leadership, physical and mental toughness, and technical capability,” said Lt. Gen. John Rafferty, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. 

The Artemis III mission is the next step in NASA’s plan to put people back on the moon. It will orbit Earth, testing lunar landing spacecraft, extravehicular space suits and other critical systems in preparation for Artemis IV, which aims to land people on the moon as early as 2028.

Data compiled from the Artemis III flight could be instrumental in eventual missions to Mars, NASA officials said.

Rubio and the rest of the Artemis III crew will immediately begin training on Orion spacecraft systems, according to NASA.

“I am honored to represent the Army on the highest ground,” Rubio said.

Avatar photo
O'Dell Isaac

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

House District 16: Conservative educators compete in GOP primary

Two conservative educators are competing in the June 30 Republican primary race for House District 16 in central Colorado Springs. Retired history teacher and School District 11 Board Member Jill Haffley is running against Jamie Koch, the practical government school coordinator for Charis Bible College, to replace state Rep. Rebecca Keltie, who isn’t seeking reelection.  […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Backers of Colorado road-funding initiative reject withdrawal deadline

The standoff over a road‑funding initiative in Colorado persisted after supporters declined state lawmakers’ request to withdraw the measure, while both sides signaled they are willing to pursue a broader agreement ahead of the fall deadline. Initiative No. 175, backed by the coalition Restore Our Roads, would require that all transportation-related revenue be used exclusively […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests