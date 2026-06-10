NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Douglas County School District board weighs return to collective bargaining

By 06/10/2026 | updated 22 hours ago
The Douglas County school board. (Courtesy of Douglas County School Board)

The Douglas County School District board plans to consult a labor attorney and survey staff as it considers whether to resume negotiations with the Douglas County Federation, a local teacher’s union.

The federation first urged the board in April to restart negotiations after more than a decade without a contract.

Douglas County teachers operated under a periodically renewed collective bargaining agreement for more than 40 years before the board ended negotiations in 2012 without reaching a new agreement. The district has operated without a CBA since then.

Board members agreed Tuesday to develop a survey to be sent at the beginning of the school year to gather feedback from teachers and staff before making a decision. They also agreed to meet with a labor attorney to better understand the district’s legal obligations and options.

“If we’re going to advocate on behalf of any group of people, it’s first incumbent upon us to listen to them,” Board Member Clark Callahan said.

During public comment, several parents and educators voiced support for resuming negotiations.

“My rent has increased nearly 56%, while my pay has gone up 6% over the last two years,” educator Richard Miller said. “A collective bargaining agreement would go a long way toward showing that we are valued and respected.”

Others opposed reopening negotiations. Resident Liz Wagner pointed to the district’s academic performance as evidence that a CBA is unnecessary.

“A CBA may benefit bargaining units and improve adult working conditions, but DCF should not be allowed to rebrand adult priorities as student-centered,” Wagner said.

Douglas County is the state’s third-largest school district, serving 61,535 students in the 2025–26 school year, according to the Colorado Department of Education.

Its average noncharter, full-time teacher salary ranks 17th in the state, and the district’s student-teacher ratio is 18 to 1, higher than both comparable districts and the statewide average of 16 to 1.

The board also considered updating its negotiations policy, last revised in 2012. Officials said revisions could clarify legal requirements and better define the scope of negotiations, which is not clearly addressed in the current policy.

“Right now we have a policy that’s descriptive instead of governance-focused. That’s an area that needs to be addressed,” Board President Susan Meeks said.

Board members acknowledged the community’s split opinions on the topic and invited residents to provide input through emails as the survey is developed.

“I don’t want this to be like we are predetermining an outcome,” Board Member Kelly Denzler said.

During the meeting, the board approved a separate CBA for the transit union representing bus drivers, an agreement that has been in place since at least 2018, according to district documents.

Avatar photo
Nicholas Fogleman

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Cherry Creek hires search firm for new superintendent

The Cherry Creek School District board earlier this week approved a nearly $30,000 contract with McPherson & Jacobson to conduct a national superintendent search. The measure was unanimously passed on Monday without discussion. Founded in 1991, McPherson & Jacobson is an executive recruitment firm for public organizations and nonprofits. McPherson & Jacobson was one of two […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Aurora voters to decide on sales tax hike to fund projects

Aurora voters will decide in November whether to raise sales taxes for the first time since 1993 to help pay for infrastructure, transportation and public safety improvements. If voters approved the tax increase, the money will go toward “Build Up Aurora” to fund projects that include construction of Gun Club Road, updates to police and […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests