Douglas County School District board weighs return to collective bargaining

The Douglas County School District board plans to consult a labor attorney and survey staff as it considers whether to resume negotiations with the Douglas County Federation, a local teacher’s union.

The federation first urged the board in April to restart negotiations after more than a decade without a contract.

Douglas County teachers operated under a periodically renewed collective bargaining agreement for more than 40 years before the board ended negotiations in 2012 without reaching a new agreement. The district has operated without a CBA since then.

Board members agreed Tuesday to develop a survey to be sent at the beginning of the school year to gather feedback from teachers and staff before making a decision. They also agreed to meet with a labor attorney to better understand the district’s legal obligations and options.

“If we’re going to advocate on behalf of any group of people, it’s first incumbent upon us to listen to them,” Board Member Clark Callahan said.

During public comment, several parents and educators voiced support for resuming negotiations.

“My rent has increased nearly 56%, while my pay has gone up 6% over the last two years,” educator Richard Miller said. “A collective bargaining agreement would go a long way toward showing that we are valued and respected.”

Others opposed reopening negotiations. Resident Liz Wagner pointed to the district’s academic performance as evidence that a CBA is unnecessary.

“A CBA may benefit bargaining units and improve adult working conditions, but DCF should not be allowed to rebrand adult priorities as student-centered,” Wagner said.

Douglas County is the state’s third-largest school district, serving 61,535 students in the 2025–26 school year, according to the Colorado Department of Education.

Its average noncharter, full-time teacher salary ranks 17th in the state, and the district’s student-teacher ratio is 18 to 1, higher than both comparable districts and the statewide average of 16 to 1.

The board also considered updating its negotiations policy, last revised in 2012. Officials said revisions could clarify legal requirements and better define the scope of negotiations, which is not clearly addressed in the current policy.

“Right now we have a policy that’s descriptive instead of governance-focused. That’s an area that needs to be addressed,” Board President Susan Meeks said.

Board members acknowledged the community’s split opinions on the topic and invited residents to provide input through emails as the survey is developed.

“I don’t want this to be like we are predetermining an outcome,” Board Member Kelly Denzler said.

During the meeting, the board approved a separate CBA for the transit union representing bus drivers, an agreement that has been in place since at least 2018, according to district documents.