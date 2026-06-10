Cherry Creek hires search firm for new superintendent

The Cherry Creek School District board earlier this week approved a nearly $30,000 contract with McPherson & Jacobson to conduct a national superintendent search.

The measure was unanimously passed on Monday without discussion.

Founded in 1991, McPherson & Jacobson is an executive recruitment firm for public organizations and nonprofits.

McPherson & Jacobson was one of two bid proposals the district received.

The contract amount — which was not available without a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) Request — is $29,700.

While district officials noted they cannot control how many vendors respond to a request for proposals, they did not answer questions about what efforts were made to solicit interest from additional search firms.

It’s unclear whether the district has previously used McPherson & Jacobson.

According to a timeline posted on the district’s website, the official selection process is expected to begin in the fall.

Former Cherry Creek Superintendent Chris Smith abruptly resigned during his mid-year review in January amid allegations that he and his wife, Chief Human Resource Officer Brenda Smith, had created a “toxic culture.”

A demand letter from the attorney representing Smith alleges the board of education promised to pay his salary for 18 months if he agreed to voluntarily resign.

Smith’s annual salary was $332,601.

Brenda Smith was placed on paid administrative leave and later terminated.

The Cherry Creek School District hired an outside law firm to investigate the Smiths, concluding they had likely violated district policies by billing the school system for travel unrelated to official business.

Jennifer Perry, who unsuccessfully sought the superintendent’s job seven years ago, has been serving as the district’s interim superintendent since Smith’s departure.

Perry’s contract was extended through the end of the year by the board on May 8.

In other business, the board swore in its newest member, Keith Frazier, who was appointed to fill the seat vacated by former Director Terry Bates. Bates resigned four months into his first term after making “racialized remarks.”

Keith Frazier is sworn in to office on Monday. (Nicole C. Brambila/The Denver Gazette)

The district’s recent leadership upheaval also included Assistant Superintendent Tony Poole, whose contract was not renewed. He was placed on administrative leave earlier this year.

He and his wife, Rebecca López, were among those ensnared in a federal investigation four years ago of allegations of discrimination, retaliation and unequal treatment.

López is the district’s director of neurodiverse student services. Her contract, which ends June 30, was not renewed, according to the board’s latest personnel action report.

The board has taken a number of steps to address growing concerns amid public scrutiny of the leadership upheaval, including the call for an independent audit, new limits on travel and contract approval.

With nearly 52,000 students, Cherry Creek is the fourth-largest school district in the state and has enjoyed a reputation for academic excellence, consistently ranking among the best in the state.