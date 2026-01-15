Polis to deliver final state address to Colorado legislature

Watch live here.

Gov. Jared Polis will deliver his final State of the State address to the Colorado General Assembly this morning and outline his agenda for this year’s legislative session, notably in the areas of housing, early childhood development, and the economy.

He is also expected to tout his accomplishments in the last seven years, as well as spell out the challenges ahead.

“I don’t think when I was elected I imagined any of those curveballs,” said Colorado’s 43rd governor.

“I knew there’d be fires” — he said — but not the three largest ones in state history.

President Donald Trump is bookending Polis’ final term in office. The first time was a much less adversarial period, he said. There is no love lost between Colorado and Trump. Colorado Democrats have not been cooperative since Trump took office, and the White House has withheld funding from Colorado and other states, not to mention the two sides suing and countersuing over the last several months.

One thing many are watching is what Polis’ final year as governor means for his relationship with legislators.

Polis is already facing pressure on the legislative front, and it remains to be seen whether he will be more aggressive in halting — vetoing, should it come to that — his party’s priorities. Notably, unions and their allies at the state Capitol are pushing for legislation he vetoed last year to make it easier for labor organizations to impose dues on non-union members. The governor said he is frustrated by that move.

Meanwhile, businesses are also likely to press the governor to use his powers to stop more regulations.

Accomplishments

Polis started the speech in front of the joint session with a list of accomplishments during his seven-year tenure.

Those accomplishments included:

Delivering on the promise of free kindergarten and preschool, saving families thousands and giving our youngest learners a strong start.

Expanding low-cost clean energy to help more Coloradans save money on energy bills, protecting our air and water, and creating good-paying jobs.

Additionally, Polis said his administration has been able to generate more than $470 million each year in new funding for our roads, bridges, and transit – with the vast majority of that funding going to roads and bridges.

Covid

Reflecting on the year of the pandemic as the state’s leader, Polis said in the middle of it all, the state came together.

“We came together to deliver on the promises we made long before

the pandemic hit,” he said. “Democrats, Republicans, and my Administration all worked together to keep Coloradans safe while at the same time, passing free preschool and historic transportation funding. When we work together, we do big things.”

Shootings

Continuing to reflect on his time as governor, Polis took a moment to address the high number of mass shootings over the last seven years.

“We witnessed horrific mass shootings at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Club Q in Colorado Springs, King Soopers in Boulder, and most recently at Evergreen High School,” he said. “We endured a horrific antisemitic attack on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder.”

Tragedy has also struck at the Capitol as Polis called for a moment of silence for former Sen. Faith Winter who was killed in a car accident in November. The state also lost Minority Leader Hugh McKean, Polis noted.

