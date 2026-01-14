No kings here: Colorado House votes to strip ‘His Excellency’ from governor’s title

In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, the Colorado House voted on the first day of the 2026 legislative session to change Gov. Jared Polis’s title in a resolution.

Perhaps the first successful amendment pitched by Rep. Ken DeGraaf, R-Colorado Springs, lawmakers voted 60-5 to change the governor’s title from “His Excellency” to “Honorable” in a resolution setting the date and time for his annual State of the State Address.

DeGraaf, a member of the far-right faction of the House’s Republican Caucus and a frequent visitor to the dias, said using the term “His Excellency” to refer to the governor has always struck him as “a little bit odd,” especially amid the recent ‘No Kings’ protests against Donald Trump.

“Its use perpetuates a connotation of superiority that undermines the foundational principles of the American republicanism as articulated in the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Colorado Constitution,” he said. “In an era marked by public demonstrations like No Kings rallies, adopting a more fitting honorific such as ‘The Honorable’ would better align with these principles, ensuring that the Governor is positioned as a servant of the people, not positioning himself above the people or not having the legislative body positioning himself above.”

Rep. Lorena Garcia, D-Adams County, who is just about as politically opposite to DeGraaf as possible, agreed that “Honorable” is a more appropriate title for an individual elected by the people.

“I would urge that we all agree that we don’t have kings in this state or this country and that we do respect the Governor’s position by referring to him in a more respectful and appropriate term as ‘Honorable,'” she said.

Polis will deliver his final State of the State Address on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.