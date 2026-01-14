NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

No kings here: Colorado House votes to strip ‘His Excellency’ from governor’s title

By 01/14/2026 | updated 47 minutes ago
Gov. Jared Polis — at times, Sphinx-like. (Gazette file photo)

In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, the Colorado House voted on the first day of the 2026 legislative session to change Gov. Jared Polis’s title in a resolution.

Perhaps the first successful amendment pitched by Rep. Ken DeGraaf, R-Colorado Springs, lawmakers voted 60-5 to change the governor’s title from “His Excellency” to “Honorable” in a resolution setting the date and time for his annual State of the State Address.

DeGraaf, a member of the far-right faction of the House’s Republican Caucus and a frequent visitor to the dias, said using the term “His Excellency” to refer to the governor has always struck him as “a little bit odd,” especially amid the recent ‘No Kings’ protests against Donald Trump.

“Its use perpetuates a connotation of superiority that undermines the foundational principles of the American republicanism as articulated in the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Colorado Constitution,” he said. “In an era marked by public demonstrations like No Kings rallies, adopting a more fitting honorific such as ‘The Honorable’ would better align with these principles, ensuring that the Governor is positioned as a servant of the people, not positioning himself above the people or not having the legislative body positioning himself above.”

Rep. Lorena Garcia, D-Adams County, who is just about as politically opposite to DeGraaf as possible, agreed that “Honorable” is a more appropriate title for an individual elected by the people.

“I would urge that we all agree that we don’t have kings in this state or this country and that we do respect the Governor’s position by referring to him in a more respectful and appropriate term as ‘Honorable,'” she said.

Polis will deliver his final State of the State Address on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Impeachment articles filed against Kristi Noem with backing from Colorado Democrats DeGette and Pettersen

House Democrats introduced three articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday, coming after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement-involved shooting in Minneapolis and DHS operations across the country. Signing on to the proposed articles of impeachment were Colorado Democratic U.S. Reps. Brittney Pettersen and Diana DeGette. As first reported by Axios, more […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests