Federal judge labels appeal ‘frivolous,’ state Supreme Court to hold arguments | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics’ roundup of news from the third branch of government.

A federal judge deemed a government defendant’s appeal “frivolous,” and the state Supreme Court will have an abbreviated oral argument schedule next week.

Heard on appeal

• The Colorado Supreme Court established a framework for determining if someone’s statements addressed an issue in the public interest, which would be covered under the state’s anti-SLAPP law and potentially be shielded from defamation claims.

• Online review site Yelp had weighed in to the Supreme Court, and applauded the decision as recognizing that “reviewers who share their first-hand experiences about local businesses are entitled to anti-SLAPP protections.”

• A Mesa County judge wrongly determined a hatchet couldn’t be a “knife” for purposes of Colorado’s felony menacing law, but the Court of Appeals said a jury could decide otherwise.

• Even though the Supreme Court said the law doesn’t allow for this, a Mesa County judge decided to leave “open” the question of whether a criminal defendant owed financial restitution to his victim. Consequently, the Court of Appeals voided the $66,000 restitution obligation.

The Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in downtown Denver houses the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. (Photo by Michael Karlik)

In federal news

• The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit decided a man’s 20-year-old drunk driving convictions could be used in his deportation proceedings to determine if he had “good moral character” now.

• The 10th Circuit agreed a Greeley police officer lacked reasonable suspicion to detain a man who was standing outside a residence and not engaging in any indicators of criminal activity.

• By 2-1, the 10th Circuit ruled a defendant charged with drug crimes should be released from custody pending trial.

• Jefferson County immediately appealed a judge’s evidentiary order, which the plaintiffs argued was unprecedented and “frivolous.” A federal judge agreed his order wasn’t the same as denying the government defendants qualified immunity, so it didn’t have the same immediately appealable quality of a qualified immunity decision.

• A federal judge recommended imposing sanctions on a pair of self-represented plaintiffs who submitted several filings with faulty legal citations, possibly stemming from the use of artificial intelligence.

• A judge declined to order convicted Mesa County clerk Tina Peters released on bond because the state’s Court of Appeals would be addressing her constitutional argument in her criminal appeal.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver. (Timothy Hurst, The Gazette)

• A federal judge rejected Denver Public Schools’ attempt to obtain sourcing documents from 9News that the plaintiff in a lawsuit provided as part of his interview.

• While expressing doubts about the evidence, a federal judge allowed a man’s employment discrimination lawsuit to proceed against his former employer, the town of Castle Rock.

• Although Children’s Hospital Colorado wished to shield its challenge to a federal subpoena from public view, a judge didn’t believe the hospital demonstrated additional harms would flow from public access to the case.

• A federal judge declined to order Denver to let a police critic apply to its use-of-force review board.

• A judge dismissed a First Amendment claim against state health department leaders in a challenge to Colorado’s new gas stove labeling law.

Vacancies and appointments

• The governor appointed civil litigator Daniel M. St. John II to succeed retired District Court Judge Stephen J. Jouard in the Eighth Judicial District (Larimer and Jackson counties).

• There are three finalists to succeed incoming District Court Judge R. Reid Stewart in his role as a La Plata County Court judge: Katie A. Dittelberger, Miles M. Dudley and Douglas J. Reynolds.

• There are also three contenders to succeed now-Archuleta County Court Judge Anthony D. Edwards in his former role on the San Juan County Court: Laura N. Freeman, Shane E. Goranson and Kelly Jean Tompkins.

Miscellaneous proceedings

• The man who admitted to killing multiple people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood facility in 2015 recently died from congestive heart failure, after years of being incompetent to proceed in court.

• A Denver judge rejected Gov. Jared Polis’ attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former state employee over the disclosure of information to federal immigration authorities.

Gov. Jared Polis speaks during an election event on Nov. 8, 2022, in Denver. (Associated Press file)

On break

• Court Crawl will be off next week. However, here is a preview of the oral arguments scheduled for the Colorado Supreme Court. It’s a short schedule, with only two arguments on Tuesday plus one rules hearing:

Mostellar v. City of Colorado Springs: What should happen when a government defendant doesn’t tell the plaintiff that another government entity is actually responsible for her injuries until the deadline in state law has passed?

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Ortiz: Did a trial judge prevent an insurer from adequately defending itself in a lawsuit where the at-fault driver didn’t participate at all?

• The public hearing will address a proposed rule clarifying that lawyers’ improper use of artificial intelligence tools may be grounds for discipline.