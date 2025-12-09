HUMANE COLORADO

Denver

News: Veterinarian Apryl Steele is not one to toot her own horn, so the general public might have no idea of the depth and scope of the role she has played in elevating the standard of care for companion animals and for expanding the socially conscious sheltering framework throughout the United States.

But for those in the animal welfare community, she is a groundbreaking hero.

For the past decade, Steele has served as president and chief executive officer for Humane Colorado. On Dec. 3, Sturm Pavilion at the Denver Art Museum was filled with friends, donors, co-workers and animal welfare colleagues from across the country who paid tribute to her as she leaves her post this month to relax, rewind and determine what her next chapter will be.

The dinner event was also the occasion to introduce Steele’s successor, Katie Parker, and to launch the Dr. Apryl Steele Fund for Veterinary Care.

“Apryl has the gift of getting hard things done,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “She’s a fearless advocate for the human-animal bond.”

First Gentleman Marlon Reis added, “One of the first things Apryl taught me is that passion and compassion go hand in hand. Passion is the spark, and compassion is the tool. Under her leadership, Humane Colorado has transformed into a place where animals and humans get a second chance. Apryl literally built a blueprint for establishing that when animals thrive, people thrive.”

Kristi Arellano, managing director of marketing and communications for the Colorado Health Institute and chair of the Humane Colorado board, noted that Steele’s impact on animal welfare “Ripples out in ways you can’t always measure. She’s changed the landscape of animal welfare and has elevated the standard of care for pets everywhere. Her footprints are on every program we have launched and every family we have helped.”

These range from opening the San Luis Valley Animal Center in Alamosa, an adoption and animal care services center, to establishing the Humane Colorado Veterinary Hospital on the CSU Spur campus in Denver, a donor-subsidized facility providing high-quality urgent care and surgical services at affordable rates for pet owners who otherwise would not be able to have their animals receive what is often lifesaving care.

Sharon Harmon, former CEO of the Oregon Humane Society, described Steele as one who is “brilliant, ferocious and decent” and whose work on ensuring equitable access to pet healthcare is “Nothing short of extraordinary. You’ve cleared the path; just think of all the lives you’ve saved.”

Steele is also a past chair of the Association of Animal Welfare Advancement board, whose president/CEO Jim Tedford said that while he has worked with “A lot of amazing leaders, none have been as good as Apryl. What she has done is immeasurable and has changed the world.”

Steele accepted her accolades by saying “I knew when I took on this role there was much work that needed to be done,” but working hand-in-hand with “the backbone, the heart and soul of Humane Colorado – our staff, volunteers, donors and partners — we have set Humane Colorado on a path that will last for centuries.”

Her reward, she said, is “Seeing the joy on the faces” of people who have visited a Humane Colorado shelter to see if a lost pet had been found and taken there, and it was. Or on the faces of those who visit a Humane Colorado shelter, find their soulmate in one of the adoption kennels.

As for her successor Katie Parker, Steele said she couldn’t think of a more capable and compassionate person to lead the organization. Parker, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and former chief operating officer of Humane Colorado, was selected from a field of 150 applicants.

“I couldn’t be prouder to stand on the foundation Apryl has built,” Parker said.

Net proceeds from the Celebration of Compassionate Leadership, emceed by 9News morning anchor Jordan Chavez, had not been finalized at press time, but a live auction called by Halie Behr brought in $54,000 and longtime supporter Spike Buckley kicked off the paddle raise with a gift of $110,000.

Guests included Denver Art Museum director Christoph Heinrich; Ralph Johnson, former director of special projects for the American Veterinary Medical Association and former CEO of the Colorado Veterinary Medical Association; Mary Leprino, co-founder of Pepper’s Senior Dog Sanctuary; Jan McHugh Smith, retired CEO of the Humane Society of Boulder Valley; and Kyle Dyer, whose tribute video chronicled Steele’s career.

About the organization: Humane Colorado, formerly the Dumb Friends League, is a 115-year-old independent nonprofit organization working to end pet homelessness and animal suffering in Colorado. Each year, the organization provides shelter, veterinary care and critical service to more than 40,000 homeless pets and horses. It also focuses on life-saving services, connecting families with homeless animals and addressing barriers to pet ownership.

Website: humanecolorado.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.

Lenny Zemel and Maureen Plotnicki. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Michelle Rossi and Barbara Budny. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Raissa Allaire and Colleen Currigan. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Ralph Johnson and Cindy Salwerowicz. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Dave and Patty Powell. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Mike Hegarty, Kristi Arellano, and emcee Jordan Chavez. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis delivers remarks. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis addresses the Humane Colorado attendees. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Allison Tripp; Humane Colorado incoming CEO, Katie Parker; and Blaine Miller. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Mashenka Lundberg, Jen Clanahan, Dr. Beth Spencer, Amanda Phillps-DeSaverio, Heidi Elliott, Michael Beaulieu, and Janice Kercheville. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Kim McKee, Dr. Apryl Steele, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and First Gentleman Marlon Reis. Humane Colorado fundraiser at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo