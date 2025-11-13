NEWSLETTERS
Colorado residents can save up to $14K under this energy rebate program

By 11/13/2025 | updated 58 minutes ago
Nick Valenzuela uses a pressurized-hose to spread loose-fill fiber blow in the attic of Nancy and Josiah Smith house Thursday, February, 6, 2014. Nancy and Josiah Smith's are receiving a Energy Star refrigerator, added insulation, and a new furnace for their house from the Housing Efficient Assistance Program. (The Gazette, Mason Trinca)

The Colorado Energy Office has launched the first set of energy rebates for homeowners on Thursday.

Part of the federally funded Home Energy Rebate Program, low-income Coloradans can save up to $14,000 for making eligible energy-efficient upgrades to their homes, including improvements to appliances, insulation, and electric panels.

Funding for the incentives comes from the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR), which was established through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Coloradans want access to clean-energy technology to save money and these rebates will help accomplish that,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “These rebates can help more Coloradans make a variety of home upgrades that will bring down energy costs and provide more efficient home heating and cooling.”

Registration is now open for income-qualified homeowners, renters, and contractors. Residents must work with a registered program contractor in order to get a rebate. Renters must also include an authorization from their landlord in their application.

HEAR rebates for small multifamily buildings will become available in 2026, officials said. The Colorado Energy Office also plans to launch the Home Efficiency Rebate, or HER, program, for large multifamily buildings and mobile and manufactured homes next year.

Applications are available here.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

