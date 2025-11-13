Colorado residents can save up to $14K under this energy rebate program

The Colorado Energy Office has launched the first set of energy rebates for homeowners on Thursday.

Part of the federally funded Home Energy Rebate Program, low-income Coloradans can save up to $14,000 for making eligible energy-efficient upgrades to their homes, including improvements to appliances, insulation, and electric panels.

Funding for the incentives comes from the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR), which was established through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Coloradans want access to clean-energy technology to save money and these rebates will help accomplish that,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “These rebates can help more Coloradans make a variety of home upgrades that will bring down energy costs and provide more efficient home heating and cooling.”

Registration is now open for income-qualified homeowners, renters, and contractors. Residents must work with a registered program contractor in order to get a rebate. Renters must also include an authorization from their landlord in their application.

HEAR rebates for small multifamily buildings will become available in 2026, officials said. The Colorado Energy Office also plans to launch the Home Efficiency Rebate, or HER, program, for large multifamily buildings and mobile and manufactured homes next year.

Applications are available here.