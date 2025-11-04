$1B ‘Vibrant Denver Bond’ approved by voters

Supporters of the $1 billion borrowing proposal seem to have successfully convinced Denver voters to approve the measure, which focuses on improving the city’s infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a proposal to repeal the city’s ban on flavored tobacco products lags behind in early election results as of 8:30 p.m.

Of the eight City and County of Denver questions on the ballot, five of them are tied to the nearly $1 billion “Vibrant Denver” general obligation bond package proposed by Mayor Mike Johnston.

The proposed borrowing is broken down into five separate questions, allowing voters to decide on individual categories of projects.

Voters favored all five questions.

Meanwhile, two referred questions asked voters if at-large city council members should be elected using a Seat A and Seat B designation, and if the city’s Department of Excise and Licenses should change its name to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection.

The third is a citizen-initiated veto referendum on whether the city’s current ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products should remain.

Here is a quick look at where the polls stand:

DENVER BOND, 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D and 2E

Denver voters appear to favor Johnston’s $1 billion borrowing plan to repair and improve the city’s infrastructure and community. The new debt would be paid off over a period of six years and would cost the city approximately $ 1.8 billion. The bond would not raise taxes.

For Denverites the new general obligation bond will provide funding to repair and improve Denver’s aging infrastructure including roads and bridges. It will also improve many of the city’s community spaces, parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and libraries.

“Tonight, Denver chose to invest in our city’s future, and we are deeply grateful,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement. “By approving all five measures of the Vibrant Denver Bond, residents said ‘yes’ to better streets, stronger neighborhoods and more vibrant public spaces.”

The package, according to city officials, will create 7,000 local jobs, generate an estimated $1.8 billion in economic activity, and deliver long-lasting improvements that make Denver’s neighborhoods safer, more connected and more vibrant for everyone.

Jason Bailey, founder of Citizens for No New Debt, a local group that opposed the bond issue, told The Denver Gazette that he was “disappointed” in the election results and the group plans to rally and continue to grow its membership.

Here’s a look at the latest unofficial election results from Tuesday night:

• Ballot Issue 2A (Mobility and infrastructure): Yes (59,430; 59.81%), No (39,933; 40.19%)

• Ballot Issue 2B (City Parks and recreation): Yes (62,990; 63.26%), No (36,576; 36.74%)

• Ballot Issue 2C (Health and human services): Yes (65,451; 66.29%), No (33,280; 33.71%)

• Ballot Issue 2D (General city infrastructure and facilities): Yes (60,882; 61.63%), No (37,898; 38.37%)

• Ballot Issue 2E (Housing and infrastructure): Yes (62,398; 62.96%), No (36,705; 37.04%)



REFERRED QUESTION 2F

Denver voters also seem to support the city’s request to change the name of one of its largest agencies, the Department of Excise and Licenses, to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection, arguing that it is a better fit. The measure would not have a financial impact.

Here’s a look at where 2F stands after polls closed Tuesday night:

• Referred Question 2F (Name change for Department of Excise and Licenses): Yes (66,668; 72.99%), No (25,785; 27.01%)

REFERRED QUESTION 2G

Denver voters are leaning toward changing how the city’s two at-large council seats are elected. This question asked Denver residents to no longer vote for both of the city’s at-large members on a single ballot, but instead choose them separately on two ballots — At-Large A and At-Large B.

Denver’s At-Large positions are the only city offices not elected by a majority of the votes.

Here’s a look at where 2G stands after polls closed Tuesday night, according to early results.

• Referred Question 2G (At-large elections): Yes (53,131; 56.78%), No (40,439; 43.22%)

REFERENDUM 310

In what is being called one of the city’s most expensive races on this year’s ballot, Denver voters are leaning heavily toward keeping the city’s ban on the sale of flavored tobacco.



In late December 2024, the Denver City Council decided to outlaw the sale of flavored tobacco products within the city and county. The ban, which passed on a vote of 11 to 1, makes it illegal for any retail tobacco store to “sell, offer for sale, give, barter, deliver or furnish any flavored tobacco product or samples of such products.”

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, waded into the fight over Denver’s flavored tobacco ban, contributing more than $5 million to Denver Kids vs Big Tobacco, according to Denver Searchlight, the city’s online database for campaign and finance disclosure.

Bloomberg, known for his anti-tobacco stance, has sought to advance policies that discourage tobacco use through his organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies.

In March, a group of vape shop owners — Phil Guerin, Ellen Rochelle, Shanna Finch, Kristen Hensel and Russel Hensel — pushed back by turning in 17,000 signatures to the city, almost twice the 9,500 needed, to put a measure on the Nov. 4 ballot that would repeal the ban.

Guerin, president of the Rocky Mountain Smoke-Free Alliance Board of Directors and owner of Myxed Up vape stores, said getting Referendum 310 on the ballot has been expensive — it cost his group more than $240,000, most of which went to pay the firm that collected and verified the signatures.

“Unfortunately, the voice of a New York billionaire was more influential than that of a real Denverite,” Guerin told The Denver Gazette. “It’s really scary that there’s no limit to the amount of outside money that can be brought in on issues.”

Denver Kids vs Big Tobacco did not respond to the Denver Gazette’s call for comment at press time.

Here’s a look at where Referendum 310 stands after polls closed Tuesday night, according to the unofficial results.

• Referendum 310 (Repeal city ban on flavored tobacco): Yes/Retain (71,457; 72.43%), No/Repeal (27,203; 27.57%)