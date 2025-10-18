CO PO Calendar | Oct. 20 – 26

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, OCT. 20

Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Libations, 4-6 p.m., 11911 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood, RSVP at arutkofsky@hotmail.com

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 1500 E. Main St., Montrose

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Mending Event Craft Club, 6-8 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3 & 9 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Urban Planning Council Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/urban-planning to join the meeting

TUESDAY, OCT. 21

Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Transportation Legislation Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

(R) Denver Republican Party: Happy Hour, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 305 S. Downing Street., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22

Lincoln Club of Colorado: October Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 5400 E. Yale Ave., Denver, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/

(D) Denver Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative Meeting, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Healthcare Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85403133008 passcode 776249 to join the meeting

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37/56/61 Meeting, 6-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link or contact hd61@arapahoedems.org for more information

(R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/healthcare to join the meeting

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

(D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Membership Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 300 W. Sackett Ave., Salida

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for more information

(R) Broomfield County Republican Party: GOP October Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 14225 Lincoln St., Thornton, RSVP at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4CADAD2EA0FBC70-59413150-chicken#/

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 710 11th Ave., L-10, Greeley

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Meeting, 6:15-8:15 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver

(D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, OCT. 24

DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact mmpatton@drcog.org for more information

(R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Staying Strong Together Gala, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1800 Pavilion Dr., Montrose

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Central Denver Social, 8-10:30 p.m., 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

SATURDAY, OCT. 25

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 8:30-11 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen

(L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont

(R) Denver Republican Party: Denver Republican Women, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, RSVP at denverrepublicanwomen@gmail.com

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 4664 Peoria St., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Annual Gala, 5-10 p.m., 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-democratic-party-of-denver-annual-gala-tickets

SUNDAY, OCT. 26