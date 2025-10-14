DIA won’t play Noem video on shutdown impact. Here’s why.

Colorado’s largest airport is not running a Homeland Security Administration video at security checkpoints — but not out of defiance or for political reasons.

By contrast, several airports around the country are refusing to play a video with a message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in which she blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and its impacts on TSA operations, citing the message’s political content.

Airports in Las Vegas, Charlotte, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle and others said the video goes against their airport policy or regulations that prohibit political messaging in their facilities.

Denver International Airport said it will not air the video because it does not have television monitors at TSA checkpoints that can play audio content. An airport spokesperson said the monitors at DIA security checkpoints generally display only basic information without sound, such as checkpoint wait times.

When asked if the airport would have played the video had technology allowed, a spokesperson said the airport would not address a hypothetical scenario.

At the Colorado Springs Airport, a spokesperson said the video violates an airport advertising policy, which falls in line with the Hatch Act.

“As a publicly operated facility, the Airport adheres to policies that prohibit the display of materials that could be interpreted as political or partisan in nature,” the Colorado Springs Airport said in a statement. “In accordance with our Advertising Policy, content of this nature is not eligible for display within airport facilities. Our focus remains on providing a safe, efficient, and welcoming experience for all travelers. Therefore, Colorado Springs Airport is unable to display the Department of Homeland Security video.”

Various government agencies, in emails to workers and on websites, have adopted language that blames Democrats for the shutdown.

The shutdown has halted routine operations and left airports scrambling with flight disruptions.

Democrats say any deal to reopen the government has to address their health care demands, notably funding subsidy payments for insurance premiums that expire Dec. 31. Insurance premiums would double if Congress fails to renew the subsidies, according to estimates.

Republicans counter that Democrats seek to reverse a slew of prohibitions against funding the healthcare of people illegally staying in the U.S. to the tune of $200 billion. The recently-approved spending bill, they say, closed the “California loophole” and repealed the Affordable Care Act’s “special rule” for immigrants.

In the video, Noem says that TSA’s “top priority” is to help make travel pleasant and efficient while keeping passengers safe.

“However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” she continues.

The Transportation Security Administration falls under the Department of Homeland Security. Roughly 61,000 of the agency’s 64,130 employees are required to continue working during the shutdown. The Department said Friday that the video is being rolled out to airports across the country.

A DHS spokeswoman responded to a request for comment restating some of the message from Noem’s video.

“It’s unfortunate our workforce has been put in this position due to political gamesmanship. Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government,” spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said.

The Harry Reid International Airport, in Las Vegas, said it had to “remain mindful of the Hatch Act’s restrictions.”

“Per airport regulations, the terminals and surrounding areas are not designated public forums, and the airport’s intent is to avoid the use of the facility for political or religious advocacy,” the statement said.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said the county north of New York City won’t play the video at its local airport. In a statement, he called the video “inappropriate, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the values we expect from our nation’s top public officials.” Jenkins added that its tone is “unnecessarily alarmist” as it relates to operations at Westchester County Airport.

“At a time when we should be focused on ensuring stability, collaboration and preparedness, this type of messaging only distracts from the real issues, and undermines public trust,” he said.

In red states, airports are also not showing the video for various reasons.

Salt Lake City International Airport wasn’t playing the video because state law prohibits using city-owned property for political purposes, said airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer.

The airport in Billings, Montana, “politely declined” even though it has screens that could show the video with audio, assistant aviation director Paul Khera said Tuesday.

“We don’t want to get in the middle of partisan politics,” Khera said. “We like to stay middle of the road, we didn’t want to play that video.”

9News, a Denver Gazette partner, contributed to this article. For more on this and other stories, 9News.com.