Colorado extends tax deadlines for entities affected by floods

Colorado’s revenue department is extending state income and sales tax filing deadlines for people and businesses affected by the recent flooding in the southwestern part of the state.

Over the weekend, Gov. Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration for the floods, which were brought on by heavy rainfall due to tropical storm Priscilla, in La Plata and Archuleta counties. In Pagosa Springs, floodwaters in the San Juan River reached a 55-year high on Tuesday at nearly 13 feet.

In response to the disaster declaration, the Department of Revenue has extended the deadline for income tax extensions and sales tax filings to Dec. 31.

Taxpayers affected by the floods can request penalty waivers for other taxes and fees, including marijuana, fuel, and retailer delivery fees, throughout the month of October by contacting the revenue department.

The agency said it will not automatically apply the deadline waiver. Taxpayers are required to request to extend a deadline upon receiving their bill.

To request a waiver, taxpayer can call the agency at at 303-238-7378.