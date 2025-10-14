Colorado urges insurers to ease rules for federal workers hit by shutdown

With more than 50,000 federal employees in the state furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown, the Colorado Division of Insurance urged insurance carriers this week to help employees facing financial hardships.

Among the suggested relief for federal employees:

Provide a 30-day grace period to pay premium payments.

Lift fees, penalties or cancellations related to late payments.

Offer alternative payment arrangements to help employees maintain continuous health care coverage.

The purpose of the bulletin is to encourage carriers to take actions to avoid cancellations and lapses in coverage.

The Colorado Division of Insurance does not regulate the Federal Employees Health Benefits program.

Genna Morton, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, said that the state cannot answer specific questions about federal benefits. But federal employees who lose coverage, a qualifying event, do qualify for a special enrollment period.

Open enrollment for federal employees begins Nov. 10 and runs through Dec. 8.

The enrollment period allows federal and postal employees to make changes to their health, dental and vision coverage for next year.

“During Open Season, we want to give enrollees the opportunity to review their coverage, compare coverage options, and make the choice that is right for them,” Associate Director for Healthcare and Insurance Shane Stevens said in a statement. “I strongly encourage all employees to reassess their current coverage and choose the plans that best meet their family’s needs.”

The Healthcare and Insurance division of the Office of Personnel Management manages health insurance for roughly 8.2 million federal employees, retirees and their families.

The average age for enrolled active employees is 47.

The federal government noted that “an older enrollee base means more chronic conditions and more pharmaceutical usage.”

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 after an impasse with Congress.

The last shutdown, also under the Trump administration, began in 2019 and lasted 35 days.

Roughly 800,000 of the nation’s 2.2 million federal civilian employees have been affected by the shutdown, including about 50,000 in Colorado, federal data shows.

Colorado Consumers can reach out to the Division of Insurance with their insurance questions at 303-894-7490 or dora_insurance@state.co.us.