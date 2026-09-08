Fashion, food and fun combine to make arc Thrift Store’s annual fundraiser a success | NONPROFIT REGISTER

Denver7 traffic reporter Jayson Luber hammed it up on the runway with arc Ambassador El. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Russell Haythorn, Denver7’s acting news director, and arc Ambassador Janet.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen, right, introduces her station’s chief meteorologist, Lisa Hidalgo, who danced on the fashion runway with arc Hero Dusty Schrage.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Lauren Lennon, a member of the Denver7 news team, with arc Hero Jack Marks.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Karel Horney, founder of Adam’s Camp, was given the 2026 Distinguished Disability Leadership Award.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics)

arc THRIFT STORES

Denver

News: “Let’s Celebrate” was the theme for arc Thrift Stores’ annual fundraiser, and it’s not a stretch to say that’s exactly what everyone did at this Sept. 3 gathering held at Denver Botanic Gardens.

The crowd that filled the gigantic tent overlooking the UMB Amphitheater launched the celebration with a social hour where good conversations, along with beverages, pizza, tacos and cheeseburger sliders from Footers Catering, abounded.

There were cheers and prolonged applause when arc Thrift’s president and chief executive officer Lloyd Lewis presented the 2026 Distinguished Disability Leadership Award to Karel Horney, founder of Adam’s Camp, and a tireless advocate for the differently abled.

Adam’s Camp was established in 1986 and is named for Horney’s late son, Adam. It helps bridge the gap between traditional therapy and outdoor recreation for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by offering programs that include half-day play-based therapy for children aged six months to four years; one-week mountain therapy camps; an overnight adventure sleep-away camp, and family and sibling support.

The same enthusiasm was shown when Lewis’ introduced the 2026 arc Heroes:

Jack Marks, who has worked at the arc Thrift Store in Greeley for 22 years, packing donations, assisting with cleanouts and performing other tasks as needed. He regards his colleagues there as family. “Every store is its own family of workers,” he said. “You’ve got to help your family.”

Dusty Schrage from the arc Thrift store in Brighton, who described his 15 years of service there as “Fun.” His mother, Pam, says arc Thrift transformed her son’s life by paying him fairly and “Giving him a career, a purpose and a place to call home.”

Cara De Camp, who was one of the first hires at the arc Thrift Store in Centennial 10 years ago. There, she greets customers at the door, stocks bookshelves, organizes shoes, and oversees the clothing racks. Her mother, Claire, describes Cara as “The nicest person I’ve ever met, happy every day, never an unkind word.”

Inspired, perhaps, by the arc Heroes, guests opened their wallets wide when auctioneer JJ Raterink conducted a paddle-raise that netted a record $70,000. Income from a virtual silent auction, wine pull, ticket sales and sponsorships will add to the evening’s profit.

But the event’s signature element brought the most joy: a fashion show where the 2026 arc Heroes and Ambassadors joined Denver7 news personalities for a walk across the stage in outfits found at arc Thrift Stores. Denver7 anchor and investigative reporter Jaclyn Allen narrated the show.

About the organization: The mission of the nonprofit arc Thrift Stores is to enhance the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families, by providing meaningful employment and educational programming that fosters independence and fulfillment, thus empowering people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive and live their best lives.

Website: arcthrift.com

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