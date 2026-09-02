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Douglas County sheriff warns of scam impersonating officer

By 09/02/2026 | updated 4 hours ago
Noah Festenstein/Denver Gazette

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing scam in which a caller impersonates a sheriff’s office commander in an attempt to solicit payment.

Officials said the scammer is posing as Sheriff’s Office Commander Chad Walker and attempting to convince residents to send money. The caller has adopted an accent in an effort to make the call appear legitimate.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that it will never contact individuals to request money or any other form of payment.

The office also will never require immediate payment over the phone to clear a warrant or resolve a fine.

Authorities are asking anyone who receives a suspicious call to hang up immediately and contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office through its main non-emergency line at (303) 660-7505 to verify the legitimacy of the contact.

A video documenting Commander Walker’s reaction to the impersonation, along with audio from the fraudulent call, can be viewed here.

For additional information, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

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Nicholas Fogleman

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