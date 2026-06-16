Democratic candidates for the 8th Congressional District: Meet Manny Rutinel and Shannon Bird

Colorado’s 8th Congressional District is once more the site of a hard‑fought Democratic primary, with candidates competing for the chance to challenge Republican incumbent Gabe Evans this November.

A once‑crowded field has narrowed to state Rep. Manny Rutinel and former state Rep. Shannon Bird.

The district remains one of the country’s most closely watched battlegrounds, with its outcomes potentially shaping the balance of power in Washington. It could mean the difference between Republicans keeping their majority or the Democrats taking over.

Democrat Yadira Caraveo had won the seat by a narrow margin in 2022. In 2024, Evans flipped it back to the Republican column by an even slimmer margin.

As Bird and Rutinel vie for the nomination, observers note a handful of issues that highlight differences between the two lawmakers, both of whom have held prominent roles in the Democratic‑controlled Colorado legislature.

During a recent debate, the candidates aligned on several major points: Both blamed Colorado’s fiscal challenges on the Trump administration and on Evans; both said they are open to impeaching President Donald Trump; both backed a Democratic‑led ballot measure to redraw Colorado’s congressional districts in the party’s favor; and both said they would consider siting a nuclear reactor in the district if they were confident in the safety measures.

Covering parts of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties north of Denver, the 8th district is rated a toss‑up by election forecasters and is a top target for both parties.

Evans is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

More coverage below

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Former state Rep. Shannon Bird (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

Shannon Bird

Shannon Bird website

Shannon Bird grew up in Reno, raised by her single mother and grandmother, who worked hourly jobs to support the family, her campaign said. She later moved to Colorado to study economics at CU Boulder and went on to earn graduate degrees in finance, business administration and law.

Bird began her career in public finance and corporate law before becoming active in her children’s school community, eventually co‑founding an organization focused on improving educational equity.

Her interest in public service led her to serve on the Westminster City Council and then in the Colorado House of Representatives from 2019 to 2026. During her time in the legislature, Bird worked on several issues, including job creation, small‑business support, abortion rights, gun violence prevention, climate policy, housing affordability, and protections for retirees.

In her campaign for Congress, Bird cited concerns about the country’s direction and her desire to ensure Colorado remains a place where families can succeed.

In the primary, Bird has criticized fellow Democrat Manny Rutinel for shifting positions on certain issues.

Rutinel, meanwhile, has accused Bird of supporting a measure that would have allowed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into schools and hospitals, a characterization she disputes. Bird said her committee vote was intended to improve a bill she supported that sought to restrict such activity.

“He brings this up a lot,” Bird said during a recent debate. “There was a provision in the bill that would have fined normal people, front‑line workers, personally up to $50,000 anytime their boss broke the law. I didn’t think that was right.”

She has also called for broader federal immigration changes, saying, “What we’re seeing across American communities with masked, untrained agents terrorizing people is dangerous and un‑American. And at a federal level, we need a complete overhaul of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

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Manny Rutinel (Thelma Grimes, Colorado Politics)

Manny Rutinel

Manny Rutinel website

Shaped by his mother’s experience as a single immigrant parent, Manny Rutinel grew up with a firsthand understanding of economic hardship and the value of perseverance, according to his campaign. Raised in a multiracial and multicultural family, he credits his grandparents with instilling compassion, a sense of community responsibility, and the ability to navigate prejudice with dignity.

Rutinel worked his way through college, earning bachelor’s degrees in microbiology and economics. He later served as an economist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and as a first responder in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. He went on to earn a master’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University and a law degree from Yale Law School.

As an attorney, Rutinel focused on holding large corporations accountable, his campaign said. He represents Adams County in the Colorado House of Representatives, where, he said, he is committed to supporting working families and protecting Coloradans’ rights and freedoms.

In a recent debate, Rutinel called for an immediate overhaul of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and criticized the Trump administration’s enforcement policies, saying detention conditions are “horrific” and that the country needs a comprehensive immigration system with a pathway to American citizenship.

He also said he supports an “all‑of‑the‑above” energy strategy that includes a role for natural gas.

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Voter information

June 12 – Deadline for initial mail ballots to be sent to active voters for the 2026 Primary Election.

Deadline for initial mail ballots to be sent to active voters for the 2026 Primary Election. June 22 – Deadline to register to vote and still be mailed a ballot. After this date, residents must register and then vote in person.

Deadline to register to vote and still be mailed a ballot. After this date, residents must register and then vote in person. June 22 – The minimum number of required voter centers must be open.

– The minimum number of required voter centers must be open. June 22 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

– Last suggested day to return ballots by mail. June 23 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open. From this date on, voters should return their ballots to a voter center or drop box, or vote in person.

The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open. From this date on, voters should return their ballots to a voter center or drop box, or vote in person. June 30 – Election Day. Voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted.

Election Day. Voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. June 30 – Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

– Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. July 8 – Deadline for ballots cast by military and overseas voters to be received by their county clerk.

Deadline for ballots cast by military and overseas voters to be received by their county clerk. July 8 – Deadline for voters to cure a signature discrepancy or missing signature, if notified by the county clerk.

Deadline for voters to cure a signature discrepancy or missing signature, if notified by the county clerk.

Ernest Luning contributed to this report.