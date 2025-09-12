Colorado Democrat Yadira Caraveo drops bid to win back 8th Congressional District seat

Former U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo announced on Friday that she was ending her campaign to reclaim the Colorado congressional seat the Thornton Democrat lost last year in one of the closest U.S. House races in the country.

Caraveo, a pediatrician and the first Latina to represent the state in Washington said in a statement that her decision was due to “very strong resistance” to her candidacy based on her acknowledged struggles with mental health issues, including multiple suicide attempts during her term Congress.

The former incumbent’s departure from the race leaves seven Democrats running for the chance to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, the former police officer and state lawmaker who unseated Caraveo in 2024 by less than 1 percentage point.

This was not a decision I made lightly,” Caraveo said. “It was a privilege representing the 8th district in Congress and working for the people of the district, Colorado, and the country. Unfortunately, I faced very strong resistance to my candidacy this cycle due almost entirely to the stigmatization of mental health in America.”

Caraveo launched her bid for a rematch with Evans in April, saying she wanted to “de-stigmatize” mental illness. In the statement she released Friday, Caraveo said that was still her expectation.

“I hope that one day we will see more acceptance and understanding of illnesses like depression, and that leaders at all levels will be able to support those in need in actions and not just words,” Caraveo said, adding that she wanted to thank her voters, donors and volunteers.

Added Caraveo: “I urge all my supporters to continue fighting for change.”

Stretching from suburbs north of Denver to Greeley, the 8th CD covers parts of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties and is the state’s newest district, created after the 2020 census to reflect Colorado’s population growth. The independent commission that created its boundary said the 8th CD was drawn to be competitive and as the state’s “Hispanic-influence” seat, reflecting its roughly 40% Hispanic population.

Editor’s note: This developing story will be updated.