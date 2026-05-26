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Colorado business groups host gubernatorial forum Thursday

By 05/26/2026 | updated 58 minutes ago
Voters drop a ballot at a polling location in Denver, Colo. on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Tom Hellauer/Denver Gazette)

Several business groups are hosting a forum among gubernatorial candidates on Thursday morning.

The candidates attending are Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, and Republicans Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer and Victor Marx.

The forum will take place from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale.

The organizers include NAIOP Colorado, BOMA Denver, Colorado Concern, DMCAR, Downtown Denver Partnership, and ULI Colorado.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.downtowndenver.com/event-details/building-colorados-future-a-gubernatorial-candidate-forum.

Individuals interested in attending may also register on-site.

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