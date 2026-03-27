‘Families not Politics’ coalition launches to oppose Colorado ballot measures targeting transgender minors

Advocacy organizations in Colorado have launched a campaign opposing two November ballot measures that would regulate transgender minors’ participation in school sports and access to certain medical procedures, setting the stage for a statewide debate over youth policy and parental decision‑making.

Dubbed “Families Not Politics,” the coalition was established to “defend the freedoms, privacy, and rights of all Coloradans,” by opposing Initiatives 109 and 110, according to its website.

Representatives from other organizations, including Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, Interfaith Alliance, and Inside Out Youth Services, gathered at the state Capitol in Denver on Friday to launch their campaign and urge Coloradans to vote against initiatives 109 and 110.

“Colorado has been here before,” said Jack Teter of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. “Planned Parenthood knows what happens when politicians and the government use ballot measures to interfere in private decisions between families and our doctors.”

Initiative 109 would require students to participate in sports teams that align with their gender assigned at birth, while 110 would ban gender reassignment surgeries on minors.

Both initiatives qualified for the November ballot earlier this month.

Initiatives 109 and 110, along with a measure to increase penalties for human trafficking of minors, are backed by the organization Protect Kids Colorado, which describes itself as “a coalition of parents, grandparents and concerned citizens coming together to protect kids and strengthen families in Colorado.”

“Bigger, stronger biological males are invading girls’ sports in Colorado, taking away our girls’ dignity, safety, and opportunity,” the organization’s website states. “Our ballot measure ensures girls’ sports are protected, requiring sports leagues and teams be specifically designated male, female, or co-ed.”

Gender reassignment surgery robs a child of a “reproductive future,” the website states. “For something this serious and permanent, let’s wait until age 18.”

It is not known how many transgender athletes there are in Colorado, and there are no hospitals in the state that currently provide gender reassignment to minors after an executive order was signed by President Donald Trump last year.

“Colorado has been here before,” said Jack Teter of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. “Planned Parenthood knows what happens when politicians and the government use ballot measures to interfere in private decisions between families and our doctors.”

Nadine Bridges, executive director of One Colorado, said the initiatives are “vague, poorly written, and leave critical questions unanswered,” such as how schools would determine a student athlete’s gender.

“Who decides who gets questioned, who gets inspected, and which kids are going to be singled out?” she asked. “I can only imagine. When laws are written this vaguely, they open the door to unintended consequences that can cause serious harm to all of our kids.”

The fight over transgender athletes’ participation is occurring against the backdrop of a major change in how the federal administration regards the issue following the election of President Trump. One of the president’s first executive orders was to declare that the policy of the federal government is to recognize only two sexes — male and female.

The White House also ordered all agencies to ensure “grant funds do not promote gender ideology.”

Nadine Bridges, executive director of One Colorado, said the initiatives are “vague, poorly written, and leave critical questions unanswered,” such as how schools would determine a student athlete’s gender.

“When laws are written this vaguely, they open the door to unintended consequences that can cause serious harm to all of our kids,” she said.