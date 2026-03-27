Seligman, Bridges, Gonzales lead downballot races heading into Colorado Democrats’ state assembly

As Colorado Democrats prepare to designate candidates to the June primary ballot at the party’s state assembly in Pueblo on Saturday, three candidates appear poised to win top-line designation in downballot statewide races, according to data compiled by the state party.

There isn’t much suspense about the outcome in the two top-ticket races, for U.S. senator and governor, since one of the two leading Democratic candidates in each of those races is skipping the assembly process.

In the party’s primary races for attorney general, state treasurer and secretary of state, however, the nearly 1,500 delegates elected earlier this month at county assemblies could determine whether candidates survive to campaign into the summer, and which will win bragging rights by coming out on top in the delegate vote.

The Democrats with the most delegate support heading into the assembly in each of those races are David Seligman, in the attorney general race; state Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, in the state treasurer race; and Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Amanda Gonzales, in the secretary of state race. Each of those is an open seat, since the incumbents are all term-limited after this year’s election.

Under Colorado law, major party candidates can advance to the primary by receiving support from at least 30% of delegates to the relevant party assembly, by submitting a sufficient number of valid petition signatures, or by taking both routes. Candidates who successfully petition onto the ballot need to clear just 10% of the delegate vote if they’re also going through the assembly process.

Delegates headed to the state assembly were apportioned based on preference polls conducted in the U.S. Senate race, though they aren’t bound and can vote however they want when it comes time to weigh in on the assembly floor. As part of the delegate selection process, Democrats also indicated their preferences in the other statewide races, though those are also subject to change by the time they vote on Saturday.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper learned this week that he qualified for the primary by petition in his bid for a second term, after earlier dropping out of the assembly process. That left his leading challenger, state Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, with a near-certain path to the ballot, supported by 68% of delegates.

Karen Breslin, a political science professor making her second run for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats, counts 17% of the delegates in her corner. She has a chance of clearing the 30% threshold if she can win over most of the remaining 15% uncommitted delegates.

The Democrats’ primary for governor — to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis — will almost certainly feature U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who qualified for the ballot by petition this week and has withdrawn from the assembly process, and Attorney General Phil Weiser, who boasts a commanding lead among delegates. According to the state party’s data, 85% of delegates support Weiser in the gubernatorial race, with 13% uncommitted. Three other candidates — Erik Underwood, Antonio Martinez and William Moses — each have the support of 1% or fewer delegates.

Bridges appears to be on track to the primary in the three-way state treasurer’s race, with 37% of delegates elected at county assemblies backing him. That was before he won support from Jefferson County Treasurer Jerry DiTullio, who had 6% of the delegates but withdrew from the primary earlier this week and endorsed Bridges. State Sen. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, heads into the assembly with just under 21% of the delegates, followed by former El Paso County Democratic Party Chair John Mikos, at about 16%. The rest of the delegates were uncommitted.

In the secretary of state race, Gonzales holds the lead with 53% of delegates backing her, and 29% behind state Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. The remaining 18% were uncommitted.

The Democrats’ attorney general primary is more complicated, with four candidates taking different paths to the ballot.

Seligman, a workers’ and consumer rights attorney making his first run for office, held the lead heading into the state assembly over term-limited Secretary of State Jena Griswold, with 37.5% of the delegates to Griswold’s 35.3%. At the same time, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, who is also petitioning into the primary, counted 17.3% of delegates, with another 9.8% uncommitted. If his petitions turn out to be sufficient, he would only need 10% at the assembly to make the ballot.

A fourth candidate, former federal prosecutor Hetal Doshi, submitted petitions earlier this month and isn’t going through the assembly.

Although all four Democratic attorney general candidates appear to be positioned to move ahead to the primary, Seligman’s lead out of county assemblies over Griswold, who has won election statewide twice and holds a wide fundraising lead, comes as a surprise.

The primary lineup on the Republican side is something of a mirror image of the Democrats, with crowded races for U.S. Senate and governor and little at stake in the three downballot contests when the GOP convenes its state assembly on April 11, also in Pueblo.

Republican candidates have only submitted petitions in the gubernatorial race, where state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, and first-time candidate Victor Marx, a Colorado Springs-based missionary leader, turned in signatures last week. Marx is also going through assembly, where he could face as many as 20 other candidates, including state Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-Colorado Springs, and podcaster Joe Oltmann.

There’s a wide field of Republican U.S. Senate candidates, too, including state Sen. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park; former state Rep. Janak Joshi, R-Colorado Springs; Montrose County Commissioner Sean Pond; and retired Marine Col. George Markert.

Fremont County Commissioner Kevin Grantham, a former state Senate president, is the only announced GOP candidate for state treasurer. Likewise, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, who prosecutes cases in El Paso and Teller counties, is the only Republican running for attorney general. In the party’s secretary of state primary, former Libertarian James Wiley, who ran for Congress last cycle under that party’s banner, and first-time candidate JJ McKinzie are running.

Colorado’s primary election is June 30.