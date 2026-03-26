‘Civility in the City’ event with two national experts to be held Monday at UCCS

Two notables working on the front lines of civic and cultural repair will discuss “Civility in the City” on Monday at the University of Colorado’s Colorado Springs campus.

The event will feature Maury Giles, CEO of Braver Angels, and Alexandra Hudson, best-selling author of “The Soul of Civility.” The doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Berger Hall on March 30. The cost is $10; reservations can be made at https://go.reclaimingcivility.com/maury-giles-and-alexandra-hudson-registration-page.

The New York City-based Braver Angels describes itself as “the nation’s largest cross-partisan, volunteer-led movement to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic.”

The organization has hosted more than 6,350 events across the nation with 72,000 participants over nine years and has alliances with 133 other organizations, according to its website.

Hudson is an author, public speaker and the founder of Civic Renaissance, a publication and intellectual community “dedicated to beauty, goodness and truth comprised of 50,000 intellectually curious people across the globe,” according to her website.

Hudson has advised foreign governments, from The Parliament of Canada to the U.K. House of Lords. She was named the 2020 Novak Journalism Fellow and has contributed to CBS, PBS, C-SPAN, Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, TIME Magazine, POLITICO Magazine and Newsweek.

The pair will share what they’ve seen across communities, what’s helping people stay human in the midst of ferocious disagreement and why skills of civil discourse matter beyond politics.

They’ll look at what’s driving the breakdown of civil dialogue, the human skills that help communities rebuild trust and how these skills can be applied not only in public life but also in workplaces, families and everyday relationships.

The evening kicks off a broader spring series at the university, including skills-based workshops and community roundtables where participants can practice civil conversations.

Upcoming events can be found at https://go.reclaimingcivility.com/events-page?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email+marketing.