Democratic bill would let recipients of ‘conversion therapy’ sue Colorado providers with no statute of limitations

Colorado lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would allow people who underwent conversion therapy to sue licensed providers for damages, moving the measure forward on a party-line vote in the House Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 1322, proposed by Democratic Reps. Alex Valdez of Denver and Karen McCormick of Hygiene will move to a full-floor debate in the House.

Conversion therapy is a pseudoscientific practice aimed at changing an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It was particularly popular among religious groups in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Conversion therapy on minors was banned in Colorado in 2019. A lawsuit challenging the ban’s constitutionality is currently awaiting an opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Valdez and McCormick’s bill would create a cause of action for claims of injury caused by a licensed conversion therapy provider with no statute of limitations.

Valdez, who is gay, said many of his peers growing up either experienced or were threatened with conversion therapy.

Sending a young person to conversion therapy implies that something is wrong with them and needs to be changed, Valdez said.

“Something is not wrong with you; something has never been wrong with anybody, and there should have never been anybody who was attempted to be converted,” he said.

Valdez alleged that while conversion therapy is now banned for minors, there are still tens of thousands of adults in Colorado living with the psychological impacts of what they experienced, and many of them may not have realized what happened to them was wrong until years later, which is why the bill has no statute of limitations.

“Regardless of what happens in the courts, survivors who have already been harmed deserve access to justice, and Colorado deserves to hear from the elected officials doubling down, saying that we understand, this is not a practice that we condone because it is not a practice that is needed,” Valdez said.

Colleen Enos of Christian Home Educators of Colorado called the bill “blatantly unconstitutional,” arguing that banning conversion therapy violates practitioners’ rights to free speech and freedom of religion.

“Licensed mental health providers with sincerely-held religious beliefs who offer counseling to individuals according to those beliefs are punished by this bill, and that is the point of this bill: to punish those who disagree and to monitor therapists’ speech,” Enos said, referencing the Supreme Court case, in which a Colorado Springs therapist has argued the conversion therapy ban prevents her from providing “religiously informed care”.

“Painful interactions with faith do not justify making conversations illegal,” Enos said. “Disagreement is not a criminal offense.”

According to Gabby Doyle of the Trevor Project, over 40% of LGBTQ Coloradans have seriously considered suicide in the past year. Doyle said conversion therapy is “harmful, ineffective, and built on theories that have been debunked for decades.”

Despite this, she added that the practice is on the rise, with at least 1,300 active conversion therapy practitioners across the country.

A Trevor Project survey conducted in 2024 found that one in seven LGBTQ Coloradans were either threatened with or subjected to conversion therapy.

“The current statute of limitations doesn’t account for the severity or complexity of these harms, and this bill gives survivors the time they need,” said Doyle.

Alex Floyd of One Colorado grew up in a religious household and was told at church that sexual orientation could be “fixed” through prayer.

“I was told time and time again that if I just prayed hard enough and believed, I too could get rid of the shameful secrets and thoughts I was having about girls,” Floyd said.

Floyd eventually married a man, but the marriage ended. Floyd said he was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder shortly after.

“Seeking justice is a crucial step of healing from trauma or abuse,” which is why they felt the bill was so important, Floyd said.