News: El Pomar Foundation and four individuals who have made what Chancellor Jeremy Haefner described as “indelible impacts” on the University of Denver were honored at the 2026 Founders Celebration.

The March 4 dinner celebration was held in Seawell Ballroom, with the 400 guests including university officials, alumni and former honorees.

Since its founding in 1937 by Spencer and Julie Penrose, the Colorado Springs-based El Pomar Foundation has offered significant support to over 5,000 Colorado nonprofits in the form of grants and programs that “Enhance, encourage and promote the current and future well-being of the people of Colorado.”

The foundation maintains a close relationship with DU, collaborating on such things as leadership development initiatives, fellowships and a talent pipeline.

“It is such an honor for us to receive this award,” said foundation president and chief executive officer Kyle Hybl. “We are truly grateful.”

Margot Gilbert Frank and her late husband, M Allan Frank, also were 2026 Founders Medal recipients.

Presenter Mckayla Stutz, who received her BSBA degree from DU in 2017 on a scholarship named for Margot Gilbert Frank’s father, the late John J. Gilbert, said she “Never would have reached this level of success without Margot’s guidance and support. She has this extraordinary ability to bring people back to reality and she made it possible for me to graduate and live the life I have today.” Stutz is a vice president and assistant branch manager of a Charles Schwab office in Leawood, KS.

Margot earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from DU in 1971 and is an honorary life trustee of the university. She also is a retired middle school teacher who recognizes the importance of scholarship support. “I saw so many students who couldn’t go forward with their education without a scholarship,” she said, which is why she and her late husband gave so generously.

Also receiving Founders Medals were Vicki and Trygve Myhren. A prominent figure in the news and cable television fields, Trygve Myhren is chair emeritus of the DU board of trustees, having served on it since 1996; his wife is the founder and namesake for the Victoria H. Myhren Gallery on the DU campus.

Among other things, the president of Myren Media, Inc. has been president or chairman/CEO of the Providence Journal and the American Television and Communications Corp. (later known as Time Warner Cable); founder of the Food Network; co-founder of E Entertainment (now known as E!); U.S. Chief of Mission at the 2006 Paralympic Games in Torino, Italy, and executive producer of the award-winning documentary “The Holly.”

“Vicki and I believe very strongly that the world is in an ugly place, and that universities like DU can and must make a difference,” Myhren said. “We believe in the power of the liberal arts because they can and do provide answers to complex issues.”

Special recognition was given to Sandra and Gareth Eaton for their 35-plus years of “generous philanthropy and service.”

About the organization: Founded in 1864, the nonprofit University of Denver is known for blending rigorous academics with personal growth, strong study abroad programs and a focus on real-world experience through internships and research. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked it No. 117 in national universities and No. 78 in Best Colleges for Veterans. Notable alumni include Mary Cheney, whose father, Dick Cheney, was the 46th vice president of the United States; former U.S. Secretary of State and part owner of the Denver Broncos Condoleezza Rice; former U.S. Sens. Paul Laxalt and Pete Domenici; Richard Hilton, grandson of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton; comedian Sinbad; and two-time Olympic medalist in figure skating, Michelle Kwan, who also served as U.S. Ambassador to Belize under President Joe Biden.

