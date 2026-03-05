NEWSLETTERS
50th Wells Fargo Ski Cup brings a six-figure income for the NSCD | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 03/05/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Skiers celebrate their win at the 50th Wells Fargo Ski Cup, benefiting National Sports Center for the Disabled. Photo provided by National Sports Center for the Disabled.

NATIONAL SPORTS CENTER FOR THE DISABLED 

Winter Park 

News: The 50th annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup, held Feb. 19-21 at Winter Park Resort, has raised $932,500 for the National Sports Center for the Disabled. 

“This milestone year was especially meaningful as we celebrated five decades of partnership, community and athletic excellence during a Winter Paralympic year,” said Julie Taulman, the NSCD’s president and chief executive officer. “We are grateful for the continued support of Wells Fargo, Winter Park Resort and the many sponsors, athletes, families and volunteers who make this event possible.” 

The money raised, Taulman added, supports the NSCD’s life-changing, year-round adaptive recreation and competitive programs for children and adults living with disabilities.  

She also said that over 3,000 people attended or participated in the three-day celebration that featured the Toyota World Invitational, won by Tom Overton; the AEC Challenge, won by JHL Constructors; the Corporate Challenge, won by Wells Fargo; and the Kids Snowplow Sprint, where kids race on the same course as the adults. 

A special 50th anniversary SnowBoot Soiree rounded out the festivities. 

In addition, Wells Fargo presented the NSCD with a $50,000 grant and partnered with Colorado’s Front Range Toyota stores to donate a 2026 Toyota Tundra to support NSCD’s programs and operations. 

About the organization: National Sports Center for the Disabled is a leading provider of adaptive outdoor recreation experiences that is committed to helping individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and the broader community to rethink ability. The outdoor recreation experiences transform lives by creating a world that celebrates each person’s abilities and helps participants make the most of their passion, their talents and their aspirations. 

Website: nscd.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

Reporter

