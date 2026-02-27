NEWSLETTERS
Applications open for Social Impact Artist Award | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 02/27/2026 | updated 1 hour ago

BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION 

Denver 

News: Applications are now being accepted for the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation’s 2026 Social Impact Artist Award. 

Now in its second year, the award will go to two Denver-based artists or artist collectives, each of whom will receive $50,000 — a $35,000 unrestricted cash award and a $15,000 project grant to support a socially engaged artistic initiative. 

Applications available on the foundation’s website must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 20. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, live and/or work primarily in Denver, and have at least five years’ experience creating original work in a variety of disciplines, such as folk or traditional art, dance, music, theater, visual arts, design, crafts, and photography. 

Their art also must demonstrate a commitment to social justice and community engagement. 

The Social Impact Artist Award was launched in 2024 to reflect the foundation’s continued commitment to artists as civic leaders. 

“Socially engaged artists reflect the moment while also helping communities move through it with courage and inspiration,” said Chrissy Deal, the foundation’s director of leadership and arts and social change grants. “This award affirms that creative practice is essential infrastructure for a thriving city.” 

“Socially engaged artists,” Deal added, “often help communities confront urgent questions, preserve cultural memory and build shared understanding across differences. By pairing unrestricted support with project funding, the award honors both past contributions and fuels future impact.” 

About the organization: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is a Denver-based nonprofit that provides grants and fellowships to advance arts and culture and inspire creative leadership in the city while focusing on equity and community vibrancy. 

Website: bonfils-stanton.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

Avatar photo
Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

Reporter

