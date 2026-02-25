NEWSLETTERS
Greeley voters halt landmark development project

By 02/25/2026 | updated 3 hours ago
The Loveland-based Colorado Eagles will be the new AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. Photo courtesy Colorado Eagles.

GREELEY – The landscape-altering Cascadia development project has been put on ice, according to unofficial results of a city referendum on the project Tuesday.

The proposed Cascadia amenities included an 8,600-seat multiuse arena and ice center that would be the home of the Colorado Eagles, a popular minor-league affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, a full-service conference hotel, an indoor waterpark, and housing.

While Water Valley CEO Martin Lind and other City of Greeley officials had high hopes that Cascadia – a master-planned community designed to integrate housing, recreation, and jobs, would take Greeley to the next level. But many Greeley residents had other ideas about the viability of the project.

The majority voted yes on Ballot Question 1A, a yes or no proposition, with yes meaning that the city ordinance approving the Cascadia project would be repealed. The final unofficial vote count was 11,342 to 9,506. City officials said official results of the special election are expected to be posted March 5.

The Cascadia development project was supported by a 5-2 city council vote, momentum for the project swayed when a group calling itself Greeley Demands Better acquired the required 4,586 signatures needed to trigger a special election in opposition to the $1.1 billion project.

The ballot question primarily focused on the zoning of the project, which would be located North of US Highway 34 and East of Weld County Road 17.

Water Valley is the primary developer for the project, and Lind and his companies sued the City of Greeley to void the special election on Monday.

Avatar photo
Hap Fry, Special to The Gazette

Reporter

